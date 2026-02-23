New Volvo rigids boost Richford Motor Services’ growing fleet

Richford Motor Services is adding 24 Volvo FL 4×2 recovery trucks to its expanding nationwide operation. The arrival of the new 12-tonne rigids forms part of an ongoing fleet renewal programme for the Alfreton-based business.
The trucks are equipped with rear air suspension and Boniface VLA bodies, perfectly built to transport anything from motor bikes and high performance sports cars, right the way up to light commercial vehicles.
Phil Richford, owner of Richford Motor Services, says: “Our nationwide fleet is now up at around 480 vehicles and growing. Over the years, we’ve worked with the majority of truck manufacturers and have opted to go with Volvo for this latest intake.
“The quality of the product is good, with a tough front end and a good reliable engine. Performance and usability of the trucks was another factor in the procurement decision; the Volvos offer a nice, easy drive which has gone down well with our team.”
Supplied by Jack Castle, Regional Sales Manager at Hartshorne Group, each FL is powered by the Volvo ultra-efficient D8K engine, producing 250 hp and a peak torque figure of 950 Nm. This is driven through an eight-speed ZF PowerLine automated transmission.
The trucks come with a four-door, six-seat crew cab, specified for maximum comfort. An air suspended and heated driver’s seat with lumbar support makes covering longer distances more relaxing for the driver. Air conditioning, cruise control and a heated windscreen also help to create an enhanced driver workspace.
Alcoa Dura Bright alloys and the company’s distinctive livery complement the exterior, with a white step light installed in the lower door to aid entry when dark.
Richford Motor Services operates across the country, with the new trucks being strategically deployed nationwide – working as far north as Scotland, and into London and the Home Counties in the south.
“The new Volvos are a mix of fleet additions and some which replace trucks from another manufacturer,” adds Richford. “The trucks and the level of service have been spot on. We’ve been impressed with the team at Hartshorne Group. They are always available and any problems that may arise are dealt with promptly.”
In operation 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the new trucks are expected to clock up in the region of 100,000 km per year.
Richford Motor Services was established in 1990. Over the years, the business has established itself as one of the largest vehicle recovery companies in the UK, operating out of nine depots to offer its customers a reliable, consistent and affordable service for all vehicle requirements.