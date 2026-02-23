Headline News

Bruce Express adds a Krone Profi Liner lifting roof to fleet

Monday, February 23, 2026 - 06:25
Bruce Express, a long-established family-run UK transport and logistics operator, has added a new Krone Profi Liner lifting roof curtainsider to its fleet, giving greater loading flexibility for a wider range of cargo.

The company, a long-term Krone customer, now operates 10 Krone trailers and 12 tractors across its UK and European operations.

The new trailer was supplied by Krone Trailer UK and chosen for its strong build and practical features, helping the company handle more types of freight safely and efficiently.

To this end, the Krone Profi Liner has a hydraulically operated lifting roof that can be raised up to 500 mm at each of the four corner posts, making it easy to load taller or irregular cargo. In addition, its sliding roof allows drivers to load through the top of the trailer while adjusting the front and rear heights to clear oversized freight.

Bradley Bruce, Managing Director of Bruce Express, explains: “The lifting and sliding roof system opens up new opportunities for us. The trailers are very flexible and truly the best of both worlds, making it much easier to load agricultural, building, and machine parts, as well as other miscellaneous freight.”

The trailer’s internal height is 2.75 m with the roof closed, while side and rear access heights are 2.595 m, giving optimum clearance for palletised and bulk freight. It also features Krone Trusted tyres with Smart Tyre Monitoring, tracking tyre pressure and temperature in real time to reduce downtime, improve safety, and optimise fuel efficiency on long-haul journeys.

Bruce Express also benefits from the Krone Multi Lock load-securing system, which provides multiple strapping points along each side rave, allowing loads to be secured at any point along the trailer bed.

“These practical features make a real difference day to day,” Bradley Bruce explains. “Plus, the service and support from the Krone team is exceptionally good. They really understand our operation and always match the equipment to the requirements of the business.”

To mark Bruce Express’s 50-year anniversary, a high-specification Mercedes tractor unit has joined the fleet and will be paired with the new Krone trailer, which also includes fully customised lighting and polished Alcoa ‘Dura Bright’ alloy rims.

Bradley says: “The new tractor and trailer combination is a perfect match – both are high spec and built to handle more complex contracts efficiently.”

Bruce Express offers 24-hour, time-critical UK and European road haulage, sliding roof trailer and tail lift operations, forklift services, level-D air cargo handling, and secure pallet deliveries. Its fleet ranges from vans to 44-tonne articulated units, operating 365 days a year.

