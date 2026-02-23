More than 2,500 motorists caught drink-driving three or more times

More than 2,500 drivers have been caught drink‑driving on at least three separate occasions in the last 11 years, new RAC analysis of DVLA data shows – highlighting the scale of repeat offending on UK roads.*
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the RAC found 2,553 accrued three or more DR10 or DR20 endorsements for drink-driving since 2014.** DR10 endorsements apply to those driving or attempting to drive above the legal alcohol limit, while DR20 endorsements are issued to motorists deemed unfit to drive because of alcohol.***
The analysis comes at a time when road safety groups are urging the Government to introduce mandatory alcohol ignition interlock devices – ‘alcolocks’ – for high-risk and repeat drink-drive offenders. These devices prevent a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver’s breath.
The data also reveals several extreme cases of persistent reoffending. One motorist amassed 10 separate DR10 convictions, another had eight, and a further 13 drivers incurred six convictions for driving over the limit. In total, 2,171 drivers accrued three DR10 endorsements, alongside 25 motorists with three DR20 endorsements.
Overall, the DVLA data shows 220,638 motorists currently hold drink‑driving endorsements – 217,757 DR10 cases and 2,881 DR20 cases.
And in the last 11 years, 26,819 licence holders have been convicted more than once, demonstrating the challenge of preventing reoffending among a minority of persistent offenders.
The figures relate to the number of DR10 and DR20 endorsements on driving records, which last for 11 years from the date of offence and are given to motorists driving above the legal limit or found unfit to drive because of alcohol impairment.
RAC road safety spokesman Rod Dennis said: “These figures make it painfully clear that licence disqualification alone does little to prevent some convicted drink-drivers reoffending.
“The solution for repeat and high-risk drink-drivers who are highly likely to get behind the wheel again after drinking is something that physically prevents them doing so.
“Alcohol interlocks or ‘alcolocks’ do just that as they are breathalyser devices fitted to a vehicle’s ignition system that prevent it being started if the driver has been drinking alcohol.
“We believe they could play a vital role in stopping persistent offenders putting lives at risk if they were part of mandatory court-ordered programme. Public support is already strong, with RAC data showing 82% of drivers**** back the introduction of alcolocks to prevent drink-driving.
“When one instance can kill, 10 occurrences on the same licence is a truly grim Groundhog Day that must be prevented. Surely as a society we can’t afford not to be using alcolocks.”
The Lock Out Drink‑Driving Campaign, launched in December 2025, is calling for the Government to bring forward a mandatory alcolock programme for repeat offenders.
A campaign spokesperson said: “These figures should be a wake‑up call for road safety in Great Britain. To see more than 18,000 people convicted of multiple drink‑driving offences – some with as many as six convictions – is completely unacceptable. It is clear that current measures are failing to break the cycle of reoffending.
“We welcome the Government’s interest in alcolocks in the new Road Safety Strategy, but this data shows decisive action is needed now. A mandatory alcolock programme for high‑risk and repeat offenders would prevent further avoidable tragedies on our roads.”
The findings follow the publication of the Government’s new Road Safety Strategy which is targeting a 65% reduction in road deaths and serious injuries by 2035. Its consultation on new road safety measures – including potential alcolock use – is open until 31 March 2026.
Alcohol interlocks are already widely used in EU countries, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the US, with studies demonstrating reductions in reoffending of up to 70% once the devices are fitted.***** A new Dutch study also shows that drivers who had the devices installed remain less likely to reoffend even once they were removed.******
* Based on a Freedom of Information request to the DVLA (FOIR12833) in October 2025. The request was ‘As of 20 July 2025, please share the number of DR10 / DR20 endorsements currently on driving records in Great Britain’
** Based on the same Freedom of Information request (FOIR12833). The request was ‘A breakdown showing how many drivers have one DR10 / DR20 endorsement, how many have two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine etc.’
*** GOV.UK: Penalty points (endorsements)
**** Research for the RAC Report on Motoring was carried out from 4-21 April 2025; 2,395 drivers. Results rim-weighted to be nationally representative of UK motorists
***** Effects of ignition interlock license restrictions on drivers with multiple alcohol offenses: a randomized trial in Maryland – International research has suggested that 50-75% of disqualified drink-drivers continue to drive while serving a ban
****** Dutch program using in-car alcohol lock cuts drunk driving long after end