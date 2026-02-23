Go-Ahead celebrates 1,000 zero-emission buses in London

Go-Ahead, the operator of the largest zero-emission bus fleet in the UK, has reached 1,000 zero-emission buses at Go-Ahead London.
The 1,000th bus was charged yesterday by Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor, Transport and Mete Coban, MBE, Deputy Mayor for Environment and Energy.
The zero-emission buses at Go-Ahead London will cut carbon emissions by around 60,000 tonnes each year – equivalent to removing approximately 37,500 cars from London’s roads annually. They have capacity for over 80,000 people.
Go-Ahead London is the largest bus operator in London, running over 2,500 buses across 170 routes, serving more than one million passengers daily. This milestone means that almost half of Go-Ahead London’s routes are now served purely on zero-emission buses.
Go-Ahead London first introduced zero-emission buses into operations over 12 years ago and operates from a number of electric depots, including one of Europe’s largest in Northumberland Park. Across London, 13 of Go-Ahead London’s depots now have charging points and electric buses, with plans underway to electrify Sydenham, Thamesmead and Stockwell this year.
Last year, Go-Ahead invested in a new Operating Control Centre for Go-Ahead London to boost reliability of services. The new control centre also supports zero-emission transport by providing live information on the battery range and state of charge for all electric buses.
Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “London is leading the charge on zero emission buses, with Go-Ahead’s 1,000th electric bus joining our 2,800 strong zero emission fleet. Since the Mayor took office, London’s bus network has gone from strength to strength, with the number of zero emission buses rising from just 30 in 2016 to nearly 3,000 – a third of the fleet. This progress is helping to clean up our toxic air, tackle the climate crisis, and protect the health of Londoners as we continue to build a greener London for everyone.”
Lorna Murphy, TfL’s Director of Buses, said: “This is a fantastic achievement and helps those travelling in London do so in a way that is sustainable and eco-friendly. Working with operators like Go-Ahead London, we’re on a mission to transition to a fully zero-emission bus fleet in the capital and decarbonise the public transport network.”
Andy Edwards, Managing Director, Go-Ahead London said: “Reaching 1,000 zero-emission buses is a landmark moment for Go-Ahead London and we’re proud to continue our leadership in zero-emission. We’re looking forward to building on this success and helping improve air quality across London.”
Matt Carney, CEO, Go-Ahead Bus added: “This milestone reflects years of investment, innovation, and partnership with Transport for London. It’s a key step towards our commitment to a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035 and adds to the new zero-emission buses we’re delivering this year, right across the UK.”