Zapgo brings new Ultra-Rapid EV charging to Rode

Zapgo, the electric vehicle charge point operator bringing rapid and reliable EV charging to local destinations, has opened its new ultra-rapid EV charging site at Fussels in Rode, Somerset, the home of Fussels Fine Foods.
The new site features two 200kW chargers, delivering ultra-rapid charging to 4 bays. Each charger is equipped with easy-to-use contactless card readers, and the site is installed with CCTV and illuminated bollards, helping to ensure safety and convenience for drivers.
Located at the Fussels Fine Foods shop, Zapgo’s new site provides a seamless charging experience to visitors, locals and tourists as they enjoy what Fussels has to offer while accelerating the West Country’s journey towards zero emissions travel.
Neil Mahapatra, CEO of Zapgo, said: “We’re delighted to bring rapid charging to the home of Fussels Fine Foods, a local community landmark which produces a range of amazing homegrown and award-winning rapeseed oil to consumers around the UK.”
“Like Fussels Fine Foods, we are thrilled to have been able to identify and work with local Somerset-based suppliers and contractors throughout the build phase, demonstrating our commitment to support local economies and communities and help them thrive.”
Andrew Fussell, Owner of Fussels Fine Foods, said: “I am delighted to welcome Zapgo’s ultra-rapid EV charging site to Fussels. This location is home to my family farm, our business facilities, the Fussels Fine Foods headquarters, and the Foodie Hub. Visitors are able to enjoy refreshments, explore local produce and international ingredients at the Foodie Hub, all while their vehicles charge.”
“Importantly, this development provides the local community with reliable, rapid charging facilities, supporting both residents and those travelling through the area. By combining sustainable travel with a taste of Somerset and international ingredients, we are proud to be contributing to the shared goal of a cleaner, zero-emissions future.”