Additional savings of £1,500 across the new Transporter range

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is offering additional savings across its entire new Volkswagen Transporter line-up as part of a nationwide sales event running until 31 March 2026.
Available on top of existing offers, the Transporter Sales Event presents a timely opportunity for businesses and sole traders to invest in the seventh-generation version of the multi-award-winning van. With enhanced value across the range, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is aiming to support operators looking to upgrade their fleets or purchase a new van in early 2026.
The latest Transporter line-up includes the versatile Panel van and the practical Transporter Kombi, both designed to meet the needs of tradespeople and commercial operators requiring dependable load space and flexibility. For customers prioritising passenger capacity, comfort and adaptability, the Transporter Shuttle offers a compelling solution for crew transport and shuttle services.
All new Transporter variants are available with diesel and all-electric powertrains, both of which are included in the current sales event. An eHybrid version is scheduled to follow in 2026, further broadening the model’s appeal to businesses seeking lower-emission options. This wide choice of drivetrains reflects the growing demand for flexible commercial vehicles capable of supporting both traditional and electrified fleet strategies.
In addition to the financial incentives, the entire Transporter range benefits from Volkswagen’s enhanced 5+ Promise at no extra cost. This comprehensive package includes five services — or three services for electric models — three MOTs, a five-year warranty and five years of roadside assistance. The offer is designed to provide long-term cost certainty and peace of mind for van owners, reducing downtime and supporting operational reliability.
The sales event coincides with a milestone year for the Transporter badge. First entering production in 1950 with the iconic T1, the Transporter has become Europe’s longest-running and most successful commercial vehicle line. Now in its seventh generation, it continues to evolve with advanced safety systems, improved connectivity and expanded electrification, while maintaining the practicality and durability that have defined the model for 75 years.
With additional savings available until the end of March 2026, the Transporter Sales Event represents a strategic opportunity for UK businesses to secure a new-generation van backed by strong warranty cover, flexible powertrain options and a proven commercial vehicle heritage.
