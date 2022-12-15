VodaFone
Headline News

Electric Trucks

Volvo launches more electric trucks

Thursday, December 15, 2022 - 09:32
No Comments
1,638 Views
Electric Trucks, Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Volvo Trucks

These latest additions make it possible to electrify even more transport routes in cities and regions, further strengthening Volvo’s position as a leader in electric truck transport.

Thanks to multiple battery, cab and chassis options, the new heavy rigid trucks can be designed to carry electric superstructures for a wide range of specialised transport assignments, including goods distribution, refuse collection and construction work. Production of the new variants will begin in the first quarter of 2023.

“With these new electric trucks, we are making it easier than ever for even more customers to go electric, and for cities to shift to zero-emission vehicles for virtually all transport flows. Our customers can have these trucks custom-built for their specific operation, to cut emissions while getting the same functionality as the diesel truck they are using today,” explains Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. 

Diesel trucks with heavy loads are a common sight in many cities. Now it’s possible to instead use electric trucks for these assignments. Besides producing zero exhaust emissions, electric trucks provide a better working environment for drivers as they are quiet – which also contributes to a more liveable city for residents.

The new rigid trucks have a battery capacity between 180-540 kWh. This, together with the number of batteries applied to a truck, provides great flexibility and a wide range of potential operations.

“These trucks can handle all kinds of transport jobs, from lighter to heavy loads. Customers can choose the exact battery capacity they need for their assignments, and by not carrying more batteries onboard than needed, the payload can increase,” says Alm.

“In short, we have the optimal and most cost-efficient electric transport solution, no matter what the task is.”

Volvo Trucks is the only global truck manufacturer with a full range of electric trucks in series production already today. The company’s target is that half of its global total truck sales will be electric by 2030 at the latest.

Tags
,
VodaFone

Related Article

How to bring your drivers with you on your el...

Dec 15, 2022No Comments

Your business is likely ready to make the switch to electric vehicles for a few reasons including financial benefits and supporting wider net zero targets. These benefits

Toolstation and Vanaways te...

Customers at leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation can

Dec 14, 2022

Aztek Logistics secures FOR...

A Hertfordshire logistics firm’s continual commitment to operational excellence

Dec 14, 2022

Siemens and Osprey Charging...

Siemens and Osprey Charging, one of UK’s leading Charge

Dec 14, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Munro – the world’s most c...

    Munro Vehicles, a manufacturer of

    Dec 06, 20225,076 Views

    M&S and bp pulse to bring...

    Marks & Spencer (M&S) and

    Dec 09, 20224,860 Views
    New cars in a showroom

    Company cars and EVs drive Nov...

    The UK new car market

    Dec 06, 20224,362 Views

    Cambridgeshire haulage firm pu...

    MNS Developments says two new

    Dec 07, 20223,948 Views

    Sapphire technicians maintain ...

    Independent commercial repair specialist Sapphire

    Dec 08, 20223,714 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202295,358 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202265,502 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202259,580 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202243,500 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202233,168 Views
    Recent Blogs

    How to bring your drivers with...

    Your business is likely ready

    Dec 15, 2022

    Volvo launches more electric t...

    These latest additions make it

    Dec 15, 2022

    Toolstation and Vanaways team ...

    Customers at leading trade and

    Dec 14, 2022

    Aztek Logistics secures FORS G...

    A Hertfordshire logistics firm’s continual

    Dec 14, 2022

    Siemens and Osprey Charging co...

    Siemens and Osprey Charging, one

    Dec 14, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing