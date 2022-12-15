Volvo launches more electric trucks

These latest additions make it possible to electrify even more transport routes in cities and regions, further strengthening Volvo’s position as a leader in electric truck transport.
Thanks to multiple battery, cab and chassis options, the new heavy rigid trucks can be designed to carry electric superstructures for a wide range of specialised transport assignments, including goods distribution, refuse collection and construction work. Production of the new variants will begin in the first quarter of 2023.
“With these new electric trucks, we are making it easier than ever for even more customers to go electric, and for cities to shift to zero-emission vehicles for virtually all transport flows. Our customers can have these trucks custom-built for their specific operation, to cut emissions while getting the same functionality as the diesel truck they are using today,” explains Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks.
Diesel trucks with heavy loads are a common sight in many cities. Now it’s possible to instead use electric trucks for these assignments. Besides producing zero exhaust emissions, electric trucks provide a better working environment for drivers as they are quiet – which also contributes to a more liveable city for residents.
The new rigid trucks have a battery capacity between 180-540 kWh. This, together with the number of batteries applied to a truck, provides great flexibility and a wide range of potential operations.
“These trucks can handle all kinds of transport jobs, from lighter to heavy loads. Customers can choose the exact battery capacity they need for their assignments, and by not carrying more batteries onboard than needed, the payload can increase,” says Alm.
“In short, we have the optimal and most cost-efficient electric transport solution, no matter what the task is.”
Volvo Trucks is the only global truck manufacturer with a full range of electric trucks in series production already today. The company’s target is that half of its global total truck sales will be electric by 2030 at the latest.