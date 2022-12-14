Toolstation and Vanaways team up

Customers at leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation can now pick up not just a drill or some screws – but a new van, thanks to a ground-breaking partnership with a leading vehicle supplier.
Toolstation, Britain’s fastest growing supplier of tools, accessories and building supplies to trade customers, home improvers and self-builders, has teamed up with independent specialist Vanaways to provide access to vans of virtually any make or model at highly competitive prices, with the absolute minimum of hassle.
Lucy Trevelyan, Assistant Category Manager at Toolstation, said: “Our partnership with Vanaways provides customers with access to a wide selection of vans in various sizes and models and is part of our increased effort to support tradespeople. The new range is a welcome expansion to our offer of tools and more for any task, and we look forward to helping tradespeople find their ideal vehicle.”
“Bringing our two brands together makes perfect sense,” added Vanaways Managing Director Chris Jakeways. “Toolstation’s customers are exactly the type of people who will benefit most from the quick, simple and hassle-free deals we can offer to get their businesses on the road to success.”
The arrangement sees Vanaways’ services marketed directly through Toolstation’s web presence, online to registered customers, and at the retailer’s network of more than 550 stores nationwide.
Vanaways, meanwhile, has set up a special team in its Bristol head office to deal with Toolstation customers from point of enquiry, through to delivery and beyond. There’s even a dedicated website – toolstation.vanaways.co.uk – and phone number, 0117 235 6000.
Brand Manager Robert Clements, who joined the company specifically to spearhead the Toolstation partnership, said: “Our pledge is to offer top quality vehicles and efficient service, but in the current economic climate we also recognise the importance of being able to offer Toolstation customers the best deals on new vans in the UK.
“We always have vans available for quick delivery direct to customers’ premises, and are happy to take vehicles in part-exchange. We can also offer tailor-made finance packages on all makes and models, thanks to our partnership with leading provider Mobilize Financial Services.”
Mobilize Head of Fleet Neil Davies commented: “We’re delighted to be involved in this exciting venture and look forward to helping customers get mobile with our toolbox full of finance products.”
Vanaways, which also operates under the trading name Van Sales UK, is an internet-based business. Its sales experts take inquiries and orders by phone or email and match customers up with their perfect vehicle selections, with an emphasis on making the process as simple, quick and efficient as possible. Vehicles are typically ordered and supplied, to tight timeframes, without the customer ever having to leave their place of work.
This lean business infrastructure means overheads are kept to a minimum, so pricing can be highly competitive. The company has been trading since 2017 and this year supplied an average of 250 vans per month to customers across Britain – significant recent investments, though, aim to drive rapid growth.
Chris Jakeways said: “We can source any vehicle a customer wants, but whatever the brand of vehicle our focus is to make the process of getting that new van on the road as painless as possible. We cut the number of steps a vehicle takes between rolling off the production line and arriving at the customer’s premises, and provide the best value for money with minimal paperwork.”
Robert Clements added: “The process is so simple, it’s perfectly feasible for a busy trader to place an order during their lunchbreak, with a quick phonecall. Then we’ll deliver their new van to anywhere in the country – at no extra charge – so they never have to eat into their busy schedules.
“And as a bonus, anyone ordering through Toolstation will receive a free ‘goody bag’ packed with useful items, including a high-vis vest, first aid and emergency kits, fire extinguisher, seat cover, travel mug, mobile charging cable and more.”
Toolstation, like Vanaways, has built its success on offering the best products, at competitive prices, with minimal fuss. Customers can buy direct from more than 550 branches nationwide – all of which are open seven days a week – or through Toolstation’s app, website or dedicated call centre. The company already offered more than 25,000 product lines – now, for the first time, that range includes vans.