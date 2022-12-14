Aztek Logistics secures FORS Gold accreditation for sixth consecutive year

A Hertfordshire logistics firm’s continual commitment to operational excellence has seen it secure the Gold standard Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme (FORS) award for the sixth year in a row.
Letchworth Garden City-based Aztek Logistics has confirmed the retention of the top accolade for safety and environmental best practice in the supply chain, as part of the annual root-and-branch compliance audit.
Aztek, a member of the Pallet-Track network, has enjoyed a year of significant growth, with a new 20,000 sq. ft warehouse in Arlesey opening earlier this year and 11 new vehicles and six trailers being added to its fleet.
The new additions include two MAN 44t artic units, two DAF 44t artic units, one MAN 26t curtainsided rigid, six SDC curtain-siders, two 12t curtainsided rigid and four 18t curtainsided rigids.
The gold award is seen as increasingly significant in many sectors, including the construction industry, where Aztek works with customers involved in high-profile national transport infrastructure projects.
Aztek gained its bronze and silver FORS accreditations earlier this year.
Stuart Charter, managing director of Aztek Logistics, said: “Retaining this coveted accreditation for a sixth year in a row is a real achievement and is thanks to the hard work and dedication that our team has shown over the last 12 months.
“The gold standard really sets us apart from other logistics specialists and underlines our ongoing commitment to reducing our environmental impact, as well as our commitment to the safety of our staff, our customers and the public.
“Operations manager, Duncan Pannell, deserves special recognition for going above and beyond to ensure that Aztek Logistics remains at the forefront of industry excellence.”
FORS, which offers gold, silver and bronze awards, is a method of recognising fleet operations that comply with the requirements of the FORS Standard, based on lawfulness, safety, efficiency and environmental protection.