VodaFone
Headline News

Charging

Siemens and Osprey Charging collaborate

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 - 06:14
No Comments
2,148 Views
Charging, Electric Vehicles, Infrastructure, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Siemens and Osprey Charging, one of UK’s leading Charge Point Operators (CPOs), have launched a new collaboration to help fast-track the commissioning of electric vehicle (EV) charging sites across the UK.

The agreement is designed to help meet the significant ongoing demand for public EV charging options as well as address the specific need for new publicly available EV infrastructure across the country.

As part of the collaboration, Siemens will become a preferred supplier of end-end meter operator (MOP) services and commission and install meters at each EV charge point at Osprey Charging Networks’ sites up and down the country. The meters deliver power to the charging units and record electricity usage for accurate billing, reporting and recharging by the CPO.

The agreement will help speed up the delivery of new Osprey Charging sites by providing a dedicated, scalable commissioning service for the CPO. In the past six months, 100 charging stations have been added across the country, from Perthshire to Cornwall. To distribute charge points more evenly around the country, Osprey Charging has added sites in rural locations where charge points are less common with installations in New Forest, Devon and the North Wales coastline to ensure no community is left behind in the transition to EVs.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “We have an aggressive roll-out plan to more than double the size of our network to over 1,000 chargepoints in 2023, so it is imperative that we are able to act quickly to deliver the EV charging infrastructure required to meet public demand. It’s no small feat from an infrastructure perspective and we are focussed on how to support this delivery at pace.

“A key challenge is that the roll out process requires solutions for metering that support commissioning of the charge points. Finding a partner that can offer the scale that will help us meet delivery timelines we’re committing to is a fundamental part of the puzzle. The team at Siemens has an in-depth understanding of the way meter installations are queued as well as the operational processes at our side too. As a result, we have been able to get power into our units, irrespective of their location, in a matter of days while others have had to wait potentially weeks or months.”

Oliver Brown, CPO Metering Lead at Siemens GB&I, said: “The installation of metering and commissioning of sites is a complex process. Traditionally, many organisations would leave energy suppliers to handle this activity, however more CPOs are looking to accelerate this process to match the speed of their rollouts. Since energy suppliers provide metering for a variety of different sectors, it’s not always possible for them to provide account-level visibility CPOs need, or fixed scheduling and installation dates.

“After more than 20 years of solving these sorts of problems in the industrial and commercial metering space, we recognise the market’s need and have been installing metering across Osprey sites in a way that can help provide confidence in the future of EV infrastructure.”

For industrial and commercial and small-to-medium enterprise B2B metering agent services Siemens provides comprehensive data services, electricity meter financing, installation, maintenance and fault resolution backed up by a sizeable field team.  Siemens services and solutions provide suppliers with complete visibility and control over their metering estate to help drive down the cost to serve, speed up issue resolution and enhance end-customer experience.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Toolstation and Vanaways team up

Dec 14, 2022No Comments

Customers at leading trade and DIY retailer Toolstation can now pick up not just a drill or some screws – but a new van, thanks to a

Aztek Logistics secures FOR...

A Hertfordshire logistics firm’s continual commitment to operational excellence

Dec 14, 2022
Supply chain image

Driving a sustainable suppl...

2022 has certainly been turbulent. The war in Ukraine,

Dec 13, 2022

Survey reveals NW EV driver...

Survey paints positive picture of electric vehicle experience, 40%

Dec 13, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    M20 Operation Brock

    Operation Brock contraflow to ...

    The Operation Brock contraflow system

    Dec 05, 20229,618 Views

    Munro – the world’s most c...

    Munro Vehicles, a manufacturer of

    Dec 06, 20224,890 Views

    M&S and bp pulse to bring...

    Marks & Spencer (M&S) and

    Dec 09, 20224,752 Views
    New cars in a showroom

    Company cars and EVs drive Nov...

    The UK new car market

    Dec 06, 20224,176 Views

    Cambridgeshire haulage firm pu...

    MNS Developments says two new

    Dec 07, 20223,768 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202295,094 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202265,388 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202259,214 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202243,386 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202233,060 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Toolstation and Vanaways team ...

    Customers at leading trade and

    Dec 14, 2022

    Aztek Logistics secures FORS G...

    A Hertfordshire logistics firm’s continual

    Dec 14, 2022

    Siemens and Osprey Charging co...

    Siemens and Osprey Charging, one

    Dec 14, 2022

    Jai Kanwar & Clemente The...

    Jai Kanwar, Co-Founder, MD, of

    Dec 13, 2022
    Supply chain image

    Driving a sustainable supply c...

    2022 has certainly been turbulent.

    Dec 13, 2022
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing