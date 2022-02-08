VodaFone
Joseph Ash Galvanizing trucks

Wheely-Safe technology galvanizes fleet safety at Joseph Ash

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 - 09:20
Joseph Ash Galvanizing is rolling out Wheely-Safe’s intelligent TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring systems) across its entire commercial vehicle fleet.

 

The steel business has introduced the technology having been impressed with the improvements it can bring to their operation in terms of safety, reducing downtime and added peace of mind.

 

In total, Joseph Ash will fit 102 systems onto 35 DAF and Scania trucks as well as 72 trailers it uses to deliver products to a wide customer base across the UK.

 

Gerry Green, Operations Director at Joseph Ash Galvanizing, says: “We first heard about Wheely-Safe a few years ago, it seemed like a really interesting bit of kit. And when we sampled the latest generation of products first-hand, we were really impressed.

 

“Currently we are utilising the TPMS part of the technology but in the future we are keen to test the wheel security system too. It was really easy to install, and will help us to reduce costly breakdowns, spot tyre damage and defects early and prevent accidents, which can only be a good thing.”

 

Joseph Ash Galvanizing has specified Wheely-Safe’s external TPMS sensors, which replace the normal valve caps on every tyre, and pair up to solar-powered receivers fitted in the cab. The drivers are also utilising Wheely-Safe’s handy Pressure and Brake Temperature Checkers, as well as WalkAround Checkers for their daily inspections.

 

Wheely-Safe provided training to help explain installation and how to use the system correctly, with the business’s local tyre fitters also on site during the demonstrations to ensure they know how everything works.

 

“It is still early days, but the drivers have already found the system very useful, with instant alerts allowing them to stop and deal with low tyre pressures immediately, whereas in the past it may have developed into something more serious,” adds Gerry.

 

Joseph Ash Galvanizing provides steel finishing services including galvanizing, shot blasting and powder coating. With eight plants in the UK, its customers range from large construction companies and fabricators, to fencing and agricultural specifiers, government departments and even metal sculpture artists.

