VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Waterline using Wheely-Safe TPMS

Wheely-Safe proves the perfect fit for Waterline

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 09:33
No Comments
984 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Top News, Tyre Management, Tyres

Kitchen products supplier Waterline is in the process of rolling out Wheely-Safe technology across its commercial vehicle fleet.

Eager to improve the safety and compliance of its operation, the business is fitting 29 Volvo FL delivery trucks with Wheely-Safe’s latest generation wheel loss and tyre pressure monitoring systems (TPMS).

Wheely-Safe TPMS sensor

The kitchen furniture supplier has opted for Wheely-Safe’s external TPMS sensors, which replace the normal valve caps on every tyre.

Waterline was introduced to the technology by its tyre supplier, Three Counties Tyre Services.

Matt Elborough, Head of Logistics at Waterline, says: “We were on the lookout for a system that could protect the fleet against wheel loss; we know it’s a major issue in the industry and we take road safety incredibly seriously here. As soon as we were shown the demonstration by Three Counties, we knew this was exactly what we were looking for.”

Waterline has opted for Wheely-Safe’s external TPMS sensors, which replace the normal valve caps on every tyre. These are fitted alongside a pair of wheel loss and temperature sensors on each wheel, with solar-powered receivers in the cab.

The company will also protect its eight smaller vans with Wheely-Safe’s intelligent TPMS.

“We deliver our goods all over the UK – from Scotland right down to Land’s End – so it’s important for us to have the best safety measures on the market. The Wheely-Safe system works perfectly, we haven’t had it in place long, but we have already had one alert.

“The driver was warned via the in-cab receiver, allowing him to safely stop the vehicle and get the wheel nuts checked – saving us from a potentially serious issue. When you add in the TPMS part of the technology, it really is a no-brainer. I can’t understand why every fleet wouldn’t have this system fitted.”

The business plans to integrate the Wheely-Safe technology into its existing telematics package, allowing the data to be fed through to the transport office for a complete peace of mind solution.

Established in 1985, Waterline became part of the Crown Imperial Group of companies in 2011. It distributes products from some of the biggest brands in kitchen furniture, appliances, sinks, taps and ancillary products from its head office in Newport Pagnell, with further depots in Bolton and Bristol.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Lorries in sunlight

How high definition is helping to improve fle...

Mar 29, 2022No Comments

Safety cameras have become ubiquitous on commercial vehicles. From 360-degree all round protection to vehicle CCTV, cameras have significantly reduced collisions and injuries, successfully protecting fleets, safeguarding

Brian Sagaseta, Managing Director of Chiltern Distribution

Fuel-saving Michelin tyres ...

Chiltern Distribution claims to have found the ‘sweet spot’

Mar 29, 2022
White Van

Van Sales UK shakes up the ...

In these uncertain times, with global supply chain problems

Mar 29, 2022

Rivus scoops Fleet Supplier...

Following a challenging year for the automotive and fleet

Mar 29, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Amazon Prime electric HGVs

    Amazon unveils first-ever full...

    Amazon is launching five electric

    Mar 24, 20227,842 Views
    Vanarama

    Auto Trader Group acquires Aut...

    Auto Trader Group plc, the

    Mar 22, 20224,080 Views
    On street EV Charging

    New ambition required for UK...

    In a new report published

    Mar 22, 20223,726 Views
    Spring Statement

    Spring Statement: Industry res...

    Yesterday, 23rd March 2022, Rishi

    Mar 24, 20223,402 Views
    Mechanic working on a van

    Fleet Management: keep your ve...

    If your business runs a

    Mar 22, 20223,348 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,208 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,804 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,130 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202225,266 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202123,808 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing