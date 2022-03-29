Fuel-saving Michelin tyres pay off for Chiltern Distribution

Chiltern Distribution claims to have found the ‘sweet spot’ for truck tyre performance thanks to Michelin’s fuel-saving Energy tyre ranges, which it specified as original equipment across 19 new trucks which have entered service during the last year.
The net result of its move to low rolling resistance tyres has been all new vehicles consistently returning more than 10mpg at 44-tonnes, and some even exceeding 11mpg at maximum weight.
The company optimised every part of the vehicles’ specification prior to placing the orders, split between Volvo and Scania. This included selecting 315/70 R22.5 MICHELIN X Line Energy Z2 and D2 tyres for the Volvo FH 460 with I-Save tractor units, and MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z and D fitments for the Scania S 500 tractor units – boosting fuel efficiency and lowering each truck’s VECTO score.
Brian Sagaseta, Managing Director of Chiltern Distribution, says: “Michelin has always been our go-to product, driven by serviceability, longevity and reliability. More recently, by selecting the latest generations of fuel-saving tyres, we’re also getting great efficiency and miles per gallon.
“It’s critical to match the right tyre with the right truck; because if you don’t, then you’re never going to unlock a vehicle’s maximum fuel potential. As our own data has proven, our tyre choice is saving us money and lowering our CO2 emissions. It’s a win-win situation.”
MICHELIN X Line Energy Z2 and D2 tyres are both A-rated for fuel efficiency – making them the most fuel-efficient Michelin truck tyres on the market, and perfect for long-distance transport at sustained high average speeds. Key to their ability to reduce fuel bills is the high percentage of silica used in the tread rubber, enabling Michelin to push the limits of rolling resistance without compromising on tyre longevity.
MICHELIN X Multi Energy tyres are B-rated for fuel efficiency, and have been designed to save fuel and reduce environmental impact in predominantly regional operations. As part of the wider X Multi range, they qualify for Michelin’s free accidental tyre damage guarantee, giving the reassurance that the customer’s investment is protected in the event of accidental damage before each tyre is 50 per cent worn.
Sagaseta adds: “Both Michelin fuel-saving ranges are delivering for us on all counts – and that’s increasingly important given the rising cost of diesel and our focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.”
Comparing the new X Line Energy-shod Volvos with the older models they replaced, which ran on standard regional tyres, Sagaseta has identified a difference in fuel performance of around 1.85mpg. For a single vehicle averaging 140,000km per year, that’s a saving of around 7,000 to 7,200 litres of fuel.
The Peterborough-based business runs a 54-strong fleet of trucks, operating with temperature-controlled trailers within the food and pharmaceutical sectors.