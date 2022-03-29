VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Brian Sagaseta, Managing Director of Chiltern Distribution

Fuel-saving Michelin tyres pay off for Chiltern Distribution

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 09:19
No Comments
1,098 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyres

Chiltern Distribution claims to have found the ‘sweet spot’ for truck tyre performance thanks to Michelin’s fuel-saving Energy tyre ranges, which it specified as original equipment across 19 new trucks which have entered service during the last year.

The net result of its move to low rolling resistance tyres has been all new vehicles consistently returning more than 10mpg at 44-tonnes, and some even exceeding 11mpg at maximum weight.

The company optimised every part of the vehicles’ specification prior to placing the orders, split between Volvo and Scania. This included selecting 315/70 R22.5 MICHELIN X Line Energy Z2 and D2 tyres for the Volvo FH 460 with I-Save tractor units, and MICHELIN X Multi Energy Z and D fitments for the Scania S 500 tractor units – boosting fuel efficiency and lowering each truck’s VECTO score.

Scania tractor units run on MICHELIN X Multi Energy tyres.

Chiltern Distribution’s latest Scania tractor units run on MICHELIN X Multi Energy tyres.

Brian Sagaseta, Managing Director of Chiltern Distribution, says: “Michelin has always been our go-to product, driven by serviceability, longevity and reliability. More recently, by selecting the latest generations of fuel-saving tyres, we’re also getting great efficiency and miles per gallon.

“It’s critical to match the right tyre with the right truck; because if you don’t, then you’re never going to unlock a vehicle’s maximum fuel potential. As our own data has proven, our tyre choice is saving us money and lowering our CO2 emissions. It’s a win-win situation.”

MICHELIN X Line Energy Z2 and D2 tyres are both A-rated for fuel efficiency – making them the most fuel-efficient Michelin truck tyres on the market, and perfect for long-distance transport at sustained high average speeds. Key to their ability to reduce fuel bills is the high percentage of silica used in the tread rubber, enabling Michelin to push the limits of rolling resistance without compromising on tyre longevity.

MICHELIN X Multi Energy tyres are B-rated for fuel efficiency, and have been designed to save fuel and reduce environmental impact in predominantly regional operations. As part of the wider X Multi range, they qualify for Michelin’s free accidental tyre damage guarantee, giving the reassurance that the customer’s investment is protected in the event of accidental damage before each tyre is 50 per cent worn.

Sagaseta adds: “Both Michelin fuel-saving ranges are delivering for us on all counts – and that’s increasingly important given the rising cost of diesel and our focus on sustainability and reducing carbon emissions.”

Comparing the new X Line Energy-shod Volvos with the older models they replaced, which ran on standard regional tyres, Sagaseta has identified a difference in fuel performance of around 1.85mpg. For a single vehicle averaging 140,000km per year, that’s a saving of around 7,000 to 7,200 litres of fuel.

The Peterborough-based business runs a 54-strong fleet of trucks, operating with temperature-controlled trailers within the food and pharmaceutical sectors.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Lorries in sunlight

How high definition is helping to improve fle...

Mar 29, 2022No Comments

Safety cameras have become ubiquitous on commercial vehicles. From 360-degree all round protection to vehicle CCTV, cameras have significantly reduced collisions and injuries, successfully protecting fleets, safeguarding

Waterline using Wheely-Safe TPMS

Wheely-Safe proves the perf...

Kitchen products supplier Waterline is in the process of

Mar 29, 2022
White Van

Van Sales UK shakes up the ...

In these uncertain times, with global supply chain problems

Mar 29, 2022

Rivus scoops Fleet Supplier...

Following a challenging year for the automotive and fleet

Mar 29, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Amazon Prime electric HGVs

    Amazon unveils first-ever full...

    Amazon is launching five electric

    Mar 24, 20227,842 Views
    Vanarama

    Auto Trader Group acquires Aut...

    Auto Trader Group plc, the

    Mar 22, 20224,080 Views
    On street EV Charging

    New ambition required for UK...

    In a new report published

    Mar 22, 20223,726 Views
    Spring Statement

    Spring Statement: Industry res...

    Yesterday, 23rd March 2022, Rishi

    Mar 24, 20223,402 Views
    Mechanic working on a van

    Fleet Management: keep your ve...

    If your business runs a

    Mar 22, 20223,348 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021239,208 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202163,804 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202138,130 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202225,266 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202123,808 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing