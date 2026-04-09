Mid and East Antrim Borough Council cut emissions with Michelin tyres

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has significantly improved the efficiency of its 160-vehicle commercial fleet, achieving CO₂ savings of 27.7 tonnes over three years with the support of Michelin.
Since 2021, the council has exclusively fitted Michelin tyres across its fleet, replacing a previous mix of manufacturers. The partnership operates through the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) tyre framework agreement RM6535, ensuring access to high-quality products and services.
A representative of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council says: “I think it’s the best thing we’ve ever done. Opting for Michelin tyres through the CCS guaranteed that we were engaging with a quality provider from the start.
“We’re now more than four years into our relationship, and by adopting a multi-life Michelin tyre policy for our HGVs, and the general improvement seen in the longevity of the tyres across our fleet, we’ve demonstrated strong lifecycle value, boosted efficiency and delivered sustainability savings.”
The council operates a diverse fleet of 100 vans and 60 heavy goods vehicles, including 32-tonne hook loaders and 26-tonne refuse collection vehicles. These vehicles support essential services ranging from parks maintenance and dog wardens to medical and welfare checks, often operating around the clock in all weather conditions where safety, compliance and performance are critical.
Michelin’s tyre solutions have been tailored to suit these demands. Vans are equipped with the MICHELIN Agilis range, while trucks use the MICHELIN X Multi line, predominantly in sizes 295/80 R22.5 and 315/80 R22.5.
A key element of the council’s strategy is the adoption of a multi-life tyre policy for its HGV fleet. Tyres are regrooved once tread depth reaches 3–4mm, extending their lifespan during their most fuel-efficient phase. After this stage, tyres are retreaded at Michelin’s facility in Stoke-on-Trent and can then be regrooved again, further maximising usage.
The council uses both Remix and Encore retread products, with the latter offering reinforced sidewalls suited to more exposed vehicle positions. This circular approach to tyre management has delivered measurable environmental benefits.
Between 2023 and 2025, the council diverted 10.2 tonnes of waste from landfill and reduced material usage by 13.2 tonnes compared with manufacturing new tyres. These efforts contributed to total CO₂ savings of 27.7 tonnes, underlining the environmental advantages of tyre reuse and retreading.
While premium tyres required a higher upfront investment, the council highlights the long-term value for money achieved through durability, retreading and operational efficiencies.
“Our use of Michelin tyres has resulted in a reduction of the number of punctures we experience across the fleet each year. Fewer punctures mean less downtime and helps us deliver a timelier service. It also means our drivers are happier because their vehicles aren’t off the road,” the representative adds.
Beyond tyres, the council has also adopted fleet management services through the CCS framework RM6315, delivered by Michelin Connected Fleet. This system provides detailed data on compliance, fuel consumption and driving behaviour, including harsh braking events, enabling targeted driver coaching and improved safety standards.
The data-driven approach is also helping the council achieve further CO₂ reductions while improving the overall cost efficiency of its fleet operations.
Michelin continues to provide dedicated account support, while servicing is carried out by Modern Tyres, ensuring reliable maintenance and performance across the fleet.
The CCS framework, managed by the Crown Commercial Service, offers more than 100 vetted commercial agreements, enabling local authorities to procure trusted solutions with transparency and value for money.
By combining premium tyre technology with a multi-life strategy and advanced fleet management tools, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is demonstrating how public sector fleets can deliver both operational excellence and meaningful carbon reductions.