RAC Connected introduces CalAmp CrashBoxx

RAC Connected has expanded its connected fleet safety capabilities with the introduction of CalAmp CrashBoxx, an advanced AI‑driven crash intelligence solution that enables real‑time accident detection, event reconstruction, and predictive damage assessment for commercial fleets.
Designed to deliver first notice of loss (FNOL) to fleet operators within seconds, CrashBoxx enhances RAC Connected by automatically identifying collisions as they occur and immediately preserving critical telematics and video data. This allows fleet operators, insurers, and support teams to respond faster, protect drivers, and reduce the cost and complexity associated with post‑incident investigations.
CrashBoxx continuously analyses high‑resolution motion data from CalAmp telematics devices, applying proprietary AI models trained on millions of historical incidents to verify and classify crash events. Unlike systems that rely solely on threshold‑based alerts, CrashBoxx uses contextual intelligence to reduce false positives and provide accurate insight into the severity and nature of an incident.
- Fleet operators can now enable CrashBoxx within RAC Connected to access: Real‑time crash notifications, enabling rapid driver assistance and operational response
- Predictive physical damage assessments, helping determine repairability or potential total loss within minutes
- Accident reconstruction data, providing clear, objective insight into speed, force, and direction of impact
- Video evidence integration, capturing footage from up to nine seconds before and six seconds after a collision when paired with CalAmp’s iOn Vision cameras
These capabilities help fleet operators improve safety outcomes, streamline claims handling, mitigate fraud risk, and support fair, data‑led decision‑making following an incident.
Ashley Davies‑Payne, sales director at CalAmp, said: “CrashBoxx brings together years of AI development and real‑world crash data to fundamentally change how fleets understand and respond to collisions.
“By delivering accurate, real‑time insight in the moments that matter most, we enable our partners to protect drivers, reduce uncertainty, and dramatically improve post‑incident outcomes.”
Within RAC Connected, CrashBoxx strengthens driver protection by automatically capturing and preserving the data needed to support drivers in disputed events, while also giving fleet managers immediate visibility into serious incidents as they unfold.
RAC Connected head of sales Regan Greef said: “This is a powerful addition to RAC Connected. CrashBoxx allows us to move from reactive incident review to real‑time intelligence. It gives fleets confidence that when an accident happens, drivers are supported, facts are clear, and the right actions can be taken without delay.
“By embedding CrashBoxx into its connected ecosystem, RAC Connected continues to evolve beyond traditional telematics, delivering intelligence that improves safety, reduces operational risk, and supports fleets through every stage of an incident — from impact to resolution.
“This is yet another example of the RAC’s innovation in data and technology as the UK’s leading driving services provider.”