Fleetpoint journalist, Ian Campbell, was given the opportunity to spend a full week behind the wheel of the Farizon SV — the first Europe-bound electric van from Geely’s commercial vehicle arm.
I spent a full working week with the Farizon SV. Not a quick spin on the launch event loop, but proper daily duties across my local area. The brief was straightforward: could this new Chinese electric van genuinely cut it as a fleet vehicle for UK operators? After seven days, plenty of miles, and a few loaded runs, I can tell you the answer is a confident yes.
Let’s put things into context first. Farizon is still an unfamiliar name to most UK light-commercial operators, having only launched into the British market in 2025. But this is no startup. Farizon is the dedicated commercial vehicle brand of Geely — one of China’s largest and oldest privately-owned automotive giants, and the same group behind Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and LEVC here in the UK. In China, Farizon was a pioneer in electric commercial vehicles and today builds everything from vans to buses and heavy trucks. That heritage shows.
The SV is the first model to reach Europe and the UK, and it’s clear from the moment you see it that this isn’t a converted combustion van. It was designed from the ground up as an EV, with clean, swept-back aerodynamic lines that had other van drivers on the motorway doing double-takes during my test week. It looks distinctly modern and 21st-century — a refreshing change in the LCV sector.
Design and Practicality
The SV is available with three length and three height options, paired with a choice of battery sizes. Our test van was the L1 H1 with the 83kWh battery, but the range spans from compact urban runners right up to larger models that can rival the biggest Transit derivatives.
What really stands out is how well the dedicated EV platform has been executed. Thanks to clever lightweight design and drive-by-wire steering, the SV feels surprisingly car-like for a van of this size. The ride is comfortable, the steering is light and precise, and the whole vehicle feels modern and easy to live with.
Inside the load area, the flat floor (made possible by the under-floor battery) is a big win. Our L1 H1 offered 6.95m³ of space, while the largest L3 H3 stretches to a claimed 13m³ — around 20% more than many rivals. Payload is another strong point. The SV delivers between 1,035kg and 1,350kg depending on spec, which is class-leading for an electric van thanks to that lightweight construction. The onboard load-monitoring system that shows exact weight on the touchscreen is genuinely useful and something every fleet should want as standard.
On the Road
This is where the Farizon SV really impressed me. The single front-drive electric motor produces 231hp and a healthy 336Nm of torque, giving smooth, responsive performance that makes light work of roundabouts, slip roads and hill starts.
Around town and on A-roads the SV is serene and easy to drive. The suspension deals well with typical UK roads (yes, including Lancashire’s potholes), and the regenerative braking can be adjusted to suit your style — including a strong one-pedal mode that’s useful in traffic. It’s not completely silent — there’s a subtle, agreeable electronic note that actually works well — but the overall refinement is excellent for a van.
The drive-by-wire steering and double-wishbone front suspension give the SV a surprisingly composed and car-like feel. It’s not sporty, but it’s comfortable, stable and far easier to manoeuvre than many larger electric vans I’ve driven. For daily fleet work, that’s exactly what operators need.
Battery, Range and Charging
Range anxiety is still the biggest barrier for many fleets switching to electric vans, but the SV tackles it head-on. Official WLTP figures go up to 247 miles combined (and an impressive 342 miles in the city). In real-world mixed driving during my week — including deliveries, motorway runs and urban work — the 83kWh version returned figures that gave me real confidence. A 20-80% rapid charge takes around 36-40 minutes on a 120kW (or 140kW on the largest battery) DC charger, while overnight AC charging on an 11kW wallbox is perfectly straightforward.
What You Get for Your Money
Pricing starts at £45,000 (CVOTR) for the entry L1 H1 67kWh model, with our 83kWh version sitting at £48,000. L2 models begin at £48,000 and the largest L3 from £53,000. At the time of writing the SV is still eligible for the government’s plug-in large van grant, which can knock £5,000 off the price — making it even more attractive for fleets.
Specification is strong across the board. You get heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel and windscreen, Apple CarPlay, a 360-degree camera, auto wipers, keyless entry and a load liner as standard. Safety is taken seriously too — the SV achieved a five-star commercial vehicle safety rating.
The Niggles
No vehicle is perfect. The cabin could do with a few more storage areas and cupholders, and like many modern EVs, most controls live on the central touchscreen. A few more physical buttons for essentials would be welcome. The lack of a load-through hatch on the bulkhead is also something to note if you regularly carry longer items, although stepping up to the L3 largely solves that.
The Fleet Case
For fleet operators looking to electrify their mid-to-large van fleets, the Farizon SV ticks a lot of important boxes. Strong real-world range, excellent payload, generous load volumes, modern safety tech and competitive pricing (especially with the grant) make it a very serious contender. Add in the backing of the Geely group and the growing confidence in Chinese-built vehicles, and the SV starts to look like a smart, future-proof choice.
Running costs should be low thanks to the electric powertrain, and the strong battery warranty will give fleet managers welcome peace of mind.
The Verdict
The Farizon SV is exactly the kind of practical, well-thought-out electric van that UK fleets need right now. It looks modern, drives with surprising composure, offers class-leading payload and strong range, and comes packed with useful features that make daily operations easier.
It’s not going to replace your favourite established brand overnight, but after a full week living with it, I’m convinced the Farizon SV has what it takes to become a genuine success in the UK LCV market.
It’s brave for a new name to enter the van market, but on the evidence of my week with the SV, Geely’s commercial arm has delivered something that is practical, capable and genuinely impressive. I liked it a lot.