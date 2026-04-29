Depot Charging Scheme helps Bartrums Haulage power up

Voltempo has delivered a high-power depot charging solution for Bartrums Haulage at its headquarters in Eye, supporting the operator’s plans to expand its electric heavy goods vehicle (eHGV) fleet. Backed by the UK Government’s Depot Charging Scheme (DCS), the installation features a Rolec UltraCharge 400 unit equipped with dual CCS2 connectors, charge monitoring capabilities and two dedicated HGV charging bays. The new infrastructure marks a significant step in enabling large-scale fleet electrification for the Suffolk-based haulier.
Operating nearly 200 vehicles nationwide, Bartrums manages a diverse fleet ranging from 3.5-tonne vans to 44-tonne articulated trucks, covering pallet network distribution, general haulage and bulk transport. The business has already begun its transition to zero-emission transport, with a Volvo FH Electric currently deployed on bulk tipping work, charged off-site at a customer location.
The new on-site charging solution will allow Bartrums to accelerate its electrification strategy, with plans to introduce additional electric trucks, including two Mercedes-Benz eActros 600 tractor units. By bringing charging capability in-house, the company gains greater operational control and flexibility while reducing reliance on external infrastructure.
Voltempo oversaw the entire project lifecycle, from initial design and planning through to installation and grid connection, acting as a single point of contact throughout. This included managing the application process for DCS funding, ensuring the project secured vital financial support to move forward.
Tremayne Johnson, Director at Bartrums, said: “The key challenge has always been charging. Without our site charger, there simply is no electrification project. For Bartrums, it was the Government grant which enabled this project. Voltempo have been a pleasure to work with from start to finish, supporting us to a very large extent with the paperwork and application.
“By summer of 2026, we will have three electric tractor units on the fleet, all in customer livery, running on dedicated customer-specific operations, powered by our new charging solution.”
The installation includes a 400kW charging system positioned adjacent to a high-capacity substation developed on-site in 2022. This strategic placement has reduced cabling requirements and overall project costs, highlighting the importance of forward planning in depot electrification projects.
Voltempo emphasises that successful fleet electrification depends on integrating infrastructure, grid capacity and operational requirements from the outset. Access to funding schemes such as the DCS can play a decisive role in accelerating adoption across the logistics sector.
Paul Jordan, Chief Commercial Officer at Voltempo, said: “We’re delighted to support Bartrums as they start to scale their electric fleet. High-power depot charging isn’t just about installing a charger – it’s grid connection, site design, planning and making sure everything works together. That’s where we support customers of all sizes, from SMEs through to the largest national fleets, and provide expert guidance to facilitate the Depot Charging Scheme application process from start to finish.
“Operators like Bartrums are crucial to the transition to zero emission road freight, and harnessing the DCS, combined with the right infrastructure and support, will help accelerate that transition across the sector.”
As the logistics industry continues its shift towards decarbonisation, projects like this demonstrate how targeted investment in depot charging infrastructure can unlock the widespread adoption of electric HGVs, helping operators meet sustainability goals while maintaining operational efficiency.