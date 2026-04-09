Saint-Gobain & XPO Logistics move closer to zero emissions

Saint-Gobain has announced a major step towards sustainable logistics by adding six new fully electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs) to its UK fleet. The move, delivered in partnership with XPO Logistics, reinforces both companies’ commitment to cutting emissions and advancing cleaner transport solutions across the construction sector.
The new electric trucks, supplied by Volvo Trucks, are expected to significantly reduce environmental impact. Using XPO Logistics’ proprietary emissions intelligence technology, the six eHGVs are projected to cut CO₂e emissions by nearly 800,000 kg annually. Over the five-year duration of the UK Government’s Zero Emission HGV & Infrastructure Demonstrator programme (ZEHID), this equates to a reduction of 3,530 tonnes—comparable to the emissions produced by 2,353 UK households.
To support the rollout, Saint-Gobain and XPO Logistics have partnered with Gridserve to install a high-capacity charging system at the Saint-Gobain logistics hub in Gotham, Nottinghamshire. The facility includes six ‘back-to-base supercharging’ points capable of charging vehicles to 80% in just 90 minutes, with a full charge achieved in under two hours. This infrastructure is designed to ensure operational efficiency while supporting sustainable fleet expansion.
Dean O’Sullivan, CEO of Saint-Gobain UK & Ireland, said: “Trialling six zero-exhaust emission HGVs across the Midlands is another step forward for us. The extended operational trials of the all-electric vehicles are part of our wider journey to reduce the impact of our business and ultimately meet our goal to be a net-zero carbon business.
“We’ll be working closely with customers during this period and our drivers to get their feedback and see how all-electric HGV’s at scale can fit into our logistics service offer. We’re excited to see what’s possible as we push for cleaner, smarter deliveries that support our customers.”
The electric HGV initiative is the result of more than 18 months of collaboration between Saint-Gobain and XPO Logistics as part of the ZEHID programme. Real-world trials will begin in the second quarter of 2026, marking a critical phase in assessing the scalability and performance of zero-emission freight solutions.
Over the five-year trial period, the programme is expected to facilitate more than 12,000 customer deliveries while avoiding over 3,500 tonnes of CO₂e emissions. The Gotham hub will serve as a central distribution point, supporting deliveries from both British Gypsum East Leake and the Saint-Gobain Midlands distribution centre. Each vehicle is expected to complete up to two delivery cycles per day across the Midlands region.
The ZEHID programme, launched in October 2023 with £200 million in UK Government funding, aims to accelerate the adoption of zero-emission HGVs nationwide. With heavy goods vehicles responsible for around 20% of UK transport emissions, initiatives like this are seen as vital in achieving national decarbonisation targets.
The new fleet will consist of five electric tractor units and one rigid truck, all expected to enter service between April and June 2026.
Abdi Ali, National Key Account Manager at Volvo Trucks UK & Ireland, said: “As part of our long-term partnership with XPO Logistics, we are constantly looking at ways to modernise and improve the environmental impact of its fleet. The addition of the six new Volvo FM Electric trucks mark another step forward and demonstrate XPO Logistics’ confidence in the technology.
“It is hugely rewarding to see our zero-tailpipe emission solutions supporting forward-thinking companies like Saint-Gobain and XPO Logistics – organisations with a clear vision of their sustainability strategies, who are acting now to drive towards a cleaner and greener future.”
Dan Myers, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain – Europe, XPO Logistics, added: “This is the latest effort in our joint goal of doing business in a responsible way, working towards our shared target of reducing our emissions to zero with Saint-Gobain. This initiative moves us a significant step closer to sustainable construction.”
Beyond the UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics supports Saint-Gobain across Europe and Africa, including operations in Morocco, Spain, France and Portugal. The partnership covers a wide range of logistics services, from transporting building glass and insulation materials to specialist handling of construction chemicals, fibres and advanced ceramics.
Both companies continue to focus on reducing carbon emissions globally while maintaining high standards of customer service. In France, for example, XPO Logistics’ decarbonisation solutions have already helped Saint-Gobain cut 1,900 tonnes of CO₂ by 2025, based on ADEME-standard calculations comparing diesel and hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) fuels.
As demand for sustainable construction and logistics grows, this latest investment positions Saint-Gobain and XPO Logistics at the forefront of zero-emission freight innovation in the UK and beyond.