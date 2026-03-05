RDM targets fleet improvements with Ctrack telematics solution

RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services has implemented a comprehensive fleet telematics solution from Ctrack to improve operational efficiency, safeguard its engineers, and enhance service delivery. The technology has been deployed across 80 vans operating nationwide, providing real-time and historical insight into vehicle performance and the activities of mobile teams in the field.
Anthony Brunton, Contract Director of RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services, explains: “The Ctrack solution is already proving to be a valuable fleet tool that is helping us to improve performance, achieve efficiencies and operate more responsibly. The system is highly functional and easy to use, so we expect it to become increasingly important to the business moving forward. The advanced reporting will certainly enable us to gauge fleet performance, implement continuous improvement initiatives and achieve positive change.”
As a provider of design, installation, maintenance, testing, and reassurance services across the UK, RDM identified the need for greater operational visibility to support its growth strategy. After reviewing the telematics marketplace, the company chose Ctrack for its ability to deliver a simple yet effective fleet telematics and reporting solution, proven to boost safety, efficiency, and overall performance.
The solution incorporates Ctrack’s self-installed Plug & Play tracking device, which connects directly to the vehicle’s OBD II diagnostic port to capture critical telematics data. This enables RDM to efficiently monitor vehicles, detect unauthorised usage, optimise job allocation, and track fuel consumption. The system also allows for driver behaviour monitoring, supporting safety improvements and providing protection for lone workers operating outside normal hours or in remote areas.
In addition, RDM benefits from Ctrack’s Executive Dashboard, which consolidates key performance metrics—including driver behaviour, fuel efficiency, fleet utilisation, and productivity—into a single, user-friendly interface. The dashboard presents summary data and high-level trends in intuitive charts and tables, while offering drill-down capabilities for detailed driver and vehicle analysis with just a few clicks.
Steve Thomas, Managing Director of Ctrack UK, commented: “We have worked closely with RDM to create a bespoke fleet technology solution that meets their precise requirements and delivers true business value. Our partnership approach will ensure RDM is supported every step of the way, and they are best placed to achieve the desired safety, efficiency and sustainability improvements. We look forward to developing our relationship and identifying new ways to operate responsibly and maximise fleet performance.”
With this partnership, RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services is poised to achieve greater operational efficiency, enhance driver safety, and strengthen its nationwide service delivery, ensuring that both employees and clients benefit from smarter, safer fleet management.