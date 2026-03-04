Headline News

Electric Fleet

Grid bottlenecks slowing Europe’s fleet electrification

Grid bottlenecks slowing Europe’s fleet electrification

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 - 10:51
No Comments
Electric Fleet, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Corporate fleet electrification represents a major economic and climate opportunity for Europe, according to the EY–Eurelectric report Fleet Forward: powering the transition to electric mobility. The analysis finds that transitioning Europe’s corporate fleets to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) could unlock up to €246 billion in cumulative operating cost savings by 2030, while potentially reducing up to one billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions over the same period.

The report highlights that operating expenditure advantages are already visible across key fleet segments. Electric cars and light commercial vehicles can deliver substantial per-kilometre savings compared with internal combustion engine equivalents, particularly where depot or home charging is widely used. Electric trucks can also achieve lower operating costs on defined routes where charging strategy aligns with CO₂-based tolling frameworks.

Grid bottlenecks slowing Europe’s fleet electrification

Image: Eurelectric

However, the report stresses that cost savings alone are not sufficient to drive widespread adoption. Total cost of ownership for BEVs is still influenced by higher upfront vehicle prices, residual value uncertainty, fragmented incentive structures, and delays in grid connection and charging infrastructure deployment.

Constantin M. Gall, EY Global Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader, commented: “The report shows that fleet electrification is already delivering operating cost advantages in many fleet segments; however, total cost of ownership is still burdened by several structural constraints given the nascency of this new ecosystem and the ongoing change process. Upfront cost disadvantages, residual value risk, fragmented policy frameworks, and grid bottlenecks are slowing investment decisions into BEVs. The ability to address these barriers will determine how quickly fleet electrification can scale.”

Coordinated action needed across the ecosystem

The report recommends a coordinated approach across the entire fleet electrification ecosystem. Fleet operators must match vehicles to real duty cycles and maximise depot-based smart charging to reduce energy costs and improve operating margins. OEMs are encouraged to narrow upfront price gaps, increase battery transparency, and boost residual value confidence through buyback programmes and standardised data.

Policymakers should provide stable, multi-year fiscal and regulatory certainty, while grid operators and energy providers need to accelerate connection timelines and invest in anticipatory capacity to support electrified depots and charging corridors. Financiers and leasing providers are also urged to scale bundled and risk-sharing models that reduce balance sheet exposure for fleet operators.

Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said: “In the EU, six out of ten new vehicles are sold to fleet owners, so the potential to save money and emissions is enormous. A well-designed fleet initiative can boost demand for BEVs to the benefit of European industry and energy independence.”

The report concludes that while progress is already being made and the economic case for fleet electrification is strengthening, unlocking the full value of BEVs requires practical coordination between industry, energy, and policy actors.

The full Fleet Forward report is available for download.

Tags
, , , , , , , , ,

Related Article

Bardon Environmental strengthens fleet compliance with AssetGo

Bardon Environmental strengthens fleet compli...

Mar 05, 2026No Comments

Bardon Environmental has improved fleet compliance, defect reporting and operational cost visibility after introducing an integrated digital fleet management and compliance platform from AssetGo. The system centralises

Kane Group places first-ever Renault Truck tipper order

Kane Group places first-eve...

Kane Group, one of the South East’s leading demolition

Mar 05, 2026
RDM targets fleet improvements with Ctrack telematics solution

RDM targets fleet improveme...

RDM Electrical & Mechanical Services has implemented a comprehensive

Mar 05, 2026
Thatcham Research EV Blueprint aims to cut write-offs

Thatcham Research EV Bluepr...

Thatcham Research has unveiled a comprehensive new EV Blueprint

Mar 04, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit