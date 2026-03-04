Grid bottlenecks slowing Europe’s fleet electrification

Corporate fleet electrification represents a major economic and climate opportunity for Europe, according to the EY–Eurelectric report Fleet Forward: powering the transition to electric mobility. The analysis finds that transitioning Europe’s corporate fleets to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) could unlock up to €246 billion in cumulative operating cost savings by 2030, while potentially reducing up to one billion tonnes of CO₂ emissions over the same period.
The report highlights that operating expenditure advantages are already visible across key fleet segments. Electric cars and light commercial vehicles can deliver substantial per-kilometre savings compared with internal combustion engine equivalents, particularly where depot or home charging is widely used. Electric trucks can also achieve lower operating costs on defined routes where charging strategy aligns with CO₂-based tolling frameworks.
However, the report stresses that cost savings alone are not sufficient to drive widespread adoption. Total cost of ownership for BEVs is still influenced by higher upfront vehicle prices, residual value uncertainty, fragmented incentive structures, and delays in grid connection and charging infrastructure deployment.
Constantin M. Gall, EY Global Aerospace, Defense & Mobility Leader, commented: “The report shows that fleet electrification is already delivering operating cost advantages in many fleet segments; however, total cost of ownership is still burdened by several structural constraints given the nascency of this new ecosystem and the ongoing change process. Upfront cost disadvantages, residual value risk, fragmented policy frameworks, and grid bottlenecks are slowing investment decisions into BEVs. The ability to address these barriers will determine how quickly fleet electrification can scale.”
Coordinated action needed across the ecosystem
The report recommends a coordinated approach across the entire fleet electrification ecosystem. Fleet operators must match vehicles to real duty cycles and maximise depot-based smart charging to reduce energy costs and improve operating margins. OEMs are encouraged to narrow upfront price gaps, increase battery transparency, and boost residual value confidence through buyback programmes and standardised data.
Policymakers should provide stable, multi-year fiscal and regulatory certainty, while grid operators and energy providers need to accelerate connection timelines and invest in anticipatory capacity to support electrified depots and charging corridors. Financiers and leasing providers are also urged to scale bundled and risk-sharing models that reduce balance sheet exposure for fleet operators.
Kristian Ruby, Secretary General of Eurelectric, said: “In the EU, six out of ten new vehicles are sold to fleet owners, so the potential to save money and emissions is enormous. A well-designed fleet initiative can boost demand for BEVs to the benefit of European industry and energy independence.”
The report concludes that while progress is already being made and the economic case for fleet electrification is strengthening, unlocking the full value of BEVs requires practical coordination between industry, energy, and policy actors.
The full Fleet Forward report is available for download.