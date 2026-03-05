Kane Group places first-ever Renault Truck tipper order

Kane Group, one of the South East’s leading demolition and earthworks contractors, has added 10 new Renault Trucks eight-wheel tippers as part of a major fleet renewal, marking the first time the operator has incorporated Renault vehicles into its tipper operations.
Supplied by Renault Truck Commercials, Chiltern, the Renault Trucks C440 P8x4 tippers will support Kane Group’s demolition, bulk earthworks and aggregate supply activities, operating through the group’s Kane Haulage tipper division. Several of the vehicles are already in service, with the remainder scheduled for delivery in phased intervals over the coming weeks.
Based at the company’s headquarters in St Albans, the new tippers will typically operate within a 30–40 mile radius on day-to-day muck-away and aggregate movements. They will also support larger contracting projects across the South East and beyond, with each vehicle expected to cover around 80,000 kilometres annually.
The decision to add Renault Trucks followed a detailed evaluation process, which included testing a UK demonstrator and visiting Renault Trucks’ manufacturing facilities in France. Andy Kane, Owner and Managing Director of Kane Group, said: “We carried out a thorough review of the market and looked closely at the whole-life cost of the vehicles rather than just the headline price. Renault Trucks stood out in terms of the overall package, from the vehicles themselves through to the support and approach from the team, which gave us confidence in the decision.”
Kane Group’s new tippers are Renault Trucks C440 P8x4 Off Road eight-wheelers, featuring a 440hp 13-litre Euro VI engine paired with Renault Trucks’ Optidriver automated transmission. With a 32-tonne GVW, reinforced chassis and off-road suspension, the vehicles are designed for the toughest site conditions and are fitted with durable Thompson steel tipping bodies, ideal for high-intensity construction and muck-away work.
Driver-focused features include a comfort driver’s seat, air conditioning, digital media touchscreen with DAB radio, tyre pressure monitoring, and a full suite of safety systems, including side radar, moving-off information and a reverse camera. Early feedback from drivers has been overwhelmingly positive, with high-spec cabs praised for comfort, space and practicality — essential for vehicles operating long days on demanding sites.
Andy Kane added: “The drivers have been very happy with them so far. They’re comfortable, well laid out and easy to live with, which matters when the trucks are working hard both on and off site.”
The new tippers are supplied on three-year Repair and Maintenance agreements through Renault Trucks and include the Excellence Predict system, which uses vehicle data to anticipate component wear and plan maintenance proactively. “Excellence Predict was recommended to us during the purchasing process,” explained Andy. “The idea of identifying potential issues before they become failures is attractive, particularly if it helps us plan maintenance rather than deal with vehicles unexpectedly off the road. In our operation, anything that reduces unplanned downtime is worth looking at.”
Mick Feeley, Transport Solutions Executive at Renault Truck Commercials, Chiltern, commented: “Kane Group is a highly respected name in the tipper and construction logistics sector, so it’s a privilege to be chosen to support their operation. Andy and his team take a rigorous, whole-life approach to fleet decisions, and we’re pleased to see Renault Trucks selected following such a thorough evaluation. We look forward to supporting the fleet as the remaining vehicles are delivered and get to work.”
With these additions, Kane Group is set to enhance operational efficiency, improve driver comfort and safety, and strengthen its fleet capabilities across demolition, earthworks and aggregate supply in the South East and beyond.