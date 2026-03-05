Bardon Environmental strengthens fleet compliance with AssetGo

Bardon Environmental has improved fleet compliance, defect reporting and operational cost visibility after introducing an integrated digital fleet management and compliance platform from AssetGo. The system centralises key fleet processes—including vehicle checks, driving licence validation, maintenance scheduling and cost monitoring—within a single platform, giving the business greater oversight of its expanding vehicle operation.
Operating nationwide across the construction, industrial and public service sectors, Bardon Environmental provides specialist environmental and infrastructure support services. As the business continues to grow, effective fleet management has become increasingly important to maintaining operational efficiency and ensuring vehicles remain compliant and road-ready.
Since September 2025, Bardon Environmental has rolled out the AssetGo system across its van fleet and company cars, replacing manual processes with a fully digital approach. The platform provides enhanced visibility of vehicle checks, licence verification, service schedules and vehicle-related expenditure, helping the company strengthen compliance while simplifying fleet administration.
“The system is now embedded in daily operations,” comments Lucy Standhaven, Administrator at Bardon Environmental. “We use AssetGo every day for vehicle checks, licence checks and tracking costs for each vehicle. Having everything in one place makes it much easier to manage the fleet as it grows.”
Before implementing the digital platform, compliance and maintenance procedures were managed manually. Vehicle defects, servicing requirements and MOT bookings were communicated internally before being arranged with external providers. According to the company, the move to a centralised digital workflow has significantly improved tracking and reduced administrative workload, while accelerating response times when issues arise.
“We didn’t use any digital system before AssetGo. Defects, MOTs and services were reported manually and then booked separately, but now it’s much easier to track issues and get them resolved more quickly.”
Automated alerts are also helping Bardon Environmental plan maintenance and compliance activity more effectively. The system automatically tracks key deadlines such as MOT tests and service intervals, ensuring the fleet team receives sufficient notice to schedule work and avoid last-minute disruptions.
“Plus,” adds Lucy Standhaven, “automated alerts now support forward planning and help the business stay ahead of compliance deadlines. For example, the system auto-tracks MOTs and service intervals, which gives us enough notice to get everything booked in. It helps us stay organised and avoid last-minute problems.”
Beyond compliance and maintenance management, the AssetGo platform is providing improved financial visibility across the fleet. Bardon Environmental can now monitor the total running cost of each vehicle in one place, supporting better budgeting and more informed fleet decisions as operational requirements evolve.
“In fact it keeps track of all costs per vehicle, which is really useful and helps us stay on top of fleet requirements as they change,” Lucy adds.
The company also highlights the importance of the onboarding process in ensuring a smooth transition to the new system. Close collaboration with the AssetGo team helped ensure the rollout was completed efficiently, with ongoing support available whenever needed.
“The AssetGo support team were very helpful throughout the switchover and, as we go along, any issues or queries are resolved the same day,” says Lucy Standhaven.
AssetGo is a UK-based, family-run fleet and compliance software specialist that provides an integrated digital platform designed to simplify vehicle management, strengthen regulatory compliance and improve cost control across car, van and commercial vehicle fleets.
With the new system now fully embedded in daily operations, Bardon Environmental is better equipped to manage its growing fleet, maintain strong compliance standards and gain clearer insight into vehicle performance and operational costs.