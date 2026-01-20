RHA launches RHA Van Standard compliance guide

The RHA has today launched the RHA Van Standard, a new best-practice compliance guide designed to support van operators navigating an increasingly complex regulatory environment. It reflects our commitment to our values – relevance and quality.
The guidance is aimed at businesses operating goods vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes gross vehicle weight, including operators who may primarily run HGV fleets but rely on vans to support local, time-critical or specialist work.
In recent years, van operators have faced growing regulatory pressure, increased DVSA enforcement activity and confusion over how rules apply – particularly around drivers’ hours, working time, international operations and employment responsibilities.
The RHA Van Standard brings together the key areas operators need to manage effectively, including driver requirements, vehicle maintenance, employment contracts, health and safety, working time and tachographs. The guidance sets out some industry best practice and what would reasonably be expected of a professional van operator.
Richard Smith, Managing Director of the RHA, said: “Van operators are doing more than ever, often with tighter margins and greater scrutiny.
“We hear consistently that the rules can feel unclear, fragmented and difficult to navigate – especially for operators running mixed fleets or working across borders.
“The RHA Van Standard is designed to show what good looks like in practice, reduce uncertainty and help operators protect their businesses.”
Alongside the guidance, the RHA offers a dedicated van membership, giving operators access to compliance advice, legal and employment support, training, insurance services and campaigning representation.
The RHA Van Standard is free to download and available to both members and non-members here.