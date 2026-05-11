Asda adds 55 new double-deck refrigerated trailers from Tiger Trailers

Asda Logistics Services has added 55 new moving-deck double deck refrigerated trailers to its fleet as part of an ongoing partnership with Tiger Trailers.
The latest order marks Tiger’s first production run of its dual-temperature refrigerated lifting deck trailers and is designed to support the transportation of chilled and frozen goods across Asda’s nationwide logistics network.
The new trailers join the 485 units already supplied to the supermarket by the Cheshire-based manufacturer, including ambient double deck trailers and shorter urban refrigerated trailers.
Designed to improve efficiency and sustainability, the trailers offer cargo capacity for up to 43 pallets or 72 cages while reducing operating costs, maintenance requirements and the number of journeys needed across the retailer’s supply chain.
The bespoke trailers feature a lower deck height of 1940mm and an upper deck clearance of 1860mm to optimise airflow and loading flexibility for Asda’s operations. A three-quarter-length lifting deck, rated to 10 tonnes, is powered by Tiger’s in-house four-ram hydraulic system.
Tiger said the trailers were developed with an “operator first” safety approach, with deck controls accessible from both ground level and loading bay height. Dual-temperature capability is provided through Carrier HE19 refrigeration units fitted with MHS2200 single-discharge evaporators.
Additional features include deep-insulated flooring, alloy floors suitable for materials handling equipment, a temperature-retaining rear shutter, reinforced rear bay protection buffers and multi-purpose load securing systems.
Chris Hall, VP Asda Logistics Services, said: “We’re very pleased with these new dual-temperature moving double deck trailers from Tiger. This is Asda’s third year collaborating with the manufacturer and from our team having regularly visited Tiger’s factory it’s always been clear to see their ongoing innovation, flexibility, and attention to detail, along with impressive support.”
Darren Holland, Sales Director at Tiger Trailers, added: “Asda is an integral part of Tiger’s customer base and it’s exciting to have worked closely with them on their latest refrigerated double deck trailers, which are the pinnacle of what we currently offer as a manufacturer. We’re proud that each generation of trailers we supply Asda with incrementally raise the bar when it comes to design, engineering, safety and sustainability”.
The investment reflects growing demand for more efficient and environmentally focused logistics solutions within the grocery sector, particularly as retailers continue to optimise fleet operations and temperature-controlled distribution.