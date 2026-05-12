Matthew Kibble Transport expands fleet and adds first electric truck

Matthew Kibble Transport has expanded its fleet to 52 vehicles following a major investment that includes its first fully electric truck, new tractor units and additional double-decker trailers.
The Lancashire-based logistics operator has added a new 3.5-tonne van, a 75-plate DAF rigid vehicle, eight 25-plate tractor units and seven double-decker trailers as part of its latest fleet expansion programme.
The company has also taken delivery of its first fully electric vehicle, a DAF XB190, marking the beginning of its transition towards lower-emission transport operations.
The investment follows an expansion of Matthew Kibble Transport’s long-standing partnership with Pallet-Track, the national pallet network it joined as a shareholder member in 2010.
Originally covering Preston, Blackpool and the Fylde Coast, the business has now extended its service area to include Blackburn, Burnley, Accrington and wider East Lancashire. The additional territory has increased palletised freight volumes by 90%, helping drive overall business growth of 25%.
To support the increased demand, the company has also made a further five-figure investment in its warehouse operations to improve pallet handling capacity and maintain efficiency.
Matthew Kibble Transport has recruited two additional drivers to support the growth, increasing staff numbers to 82, with plans to add three more drivers in the coming months.
Stuart Burnett, General Manager at Matthew Kibble Transport, said: “This investment reflects the strong commitment we have to efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance as we grow the business.
“The decision to invest in an electric truck was driven by a desire to understand what these vehicles can and can’t do for our operation.
“We’re keen to test performance and evaluate the efficiency of electric vehicles as we continue to upgrade and invest in our fleet, and this also ensures that we continue to evolve with the industry.
“Looking ahead, we plan to make further investments, so our entire fleet consists exclusively of 70-plate vehicles or newer and our trailers offer additional operational flexibility with the additions of tail-lift, Moffett-mounted, standard, and tall configurations.
“This will provide us with a fully modern fleet that is designed to provide the services our growing client base needs.”
Stuart Godman, CEO at Pallet-Track, added: “Our network is committed to service, and for driving environmental change so we are immensely proud to welcome Matthew Kibble Transport on this journey with us as it introduces its first electric truck.
“As a quality Shareholder Member, they have always been committed to delivering first-class service, so we are pleased to see this large investment and the opportunity to expand our partnership and support the continued growth of the business.”
The investment reflects growing demand for modern, flexible and lower-emission logistics operations as transport operators continue to upgrade fleets and expand regional delivery capabilities.