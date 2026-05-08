Electric avenue: The decarbonisation of UK bus depots

Bus operators across the UK are rapidly expanding depot charging infrastructure as the public transport sector accelerates the transition to zero-emission fleets. Supported by specialists in electrification and energy management, operators are investing heavily in electric vehicle charging networks, battery storage and renewable energy solutions to modernise bus operations and reduce carbon emissions.
Stagecoach Expands Electric Bus Depot Network
Stagecoach Group is working with independent distribution network operator Aurora Utilities to energise a growing number of bus depots across the UK as part of a major electrification programme.
Sites already upgraded include depots in Aldershot, Arbroath, Ashford, Barking, Cheltenham, Dover, Exeter and Torquay.
Aurora’s upgraded infrastructure is expected to support around 1,330 electric buses, representing more than 16% of Stagecoach’s UK fleet. The programme is forecast to reduce carbon emissions by tens of thousands of tonnes annually while modernising depot infrastructure nationwide.
The London depots involved in the project also support Transport for London ambitions for all public transport operations to run on renewable energy by 2030.
Alongside electrification, Stagecoach is investing in battery storage and on-site solar power generation to improve energy resilience and reduce dependence on the grid.
Tony Cockcroft, Asset Management and Infrastructure Director at Stagecoach, said: “Electrifying our nationwide depots is critical to delivering a modern, sustainable public transport network.
“Aurora’s expertise as an IDNO has allowed us to accelerate new connections, and get more electric buses on the road sooner, lowering our emissions and benefiting the communities we serve through more reliable services.”
Kinchbus Invests in Smart Charging Infrastructure
VEV has completed the installation of smart charging and energy infrastructure at the Kinchbus depot in Loughborough to support the rollout of fully electric buses.
The project forms part of an £8 million investment by Kinchbus, which has introduced 22 new electric buses into service.
Once fully operational, the fleet is expected to consume around 1.4GWh of electricity annually, managed through VEV’s intelligent charging platform, VEV-IQ. The depot upgrade also includes the installation of 53kWp of solar PV capacity, expected to generate approximately 44MWh of renewable electricity each year.
Charging will be managed to maximise off-peak electricity use while reducing demand during peak grid pressure periods between 4pm and 9pm.
Tom Morgan, Managing Director at Kinchbus, said: “This is a huge milestone for public transport in Loughborough.
“It’s a green new dawn for the town, with zero emissions from quieter, smoother and more reliable journeys.
“Kinchbus customers can be proud and excited to be part of the future of bus travel, enjoying a next-level experience of comfort and convenience while supporting sustainable public transport that benefits both the climate and local air quality.”
First Bus Launches Essex’s First Fully Electric Depot
First Bus has completed a £30.6 million electrification project at its depot in Basildon, creating Essex’s first fully electric bus depot.
The project was delivered in partnership with Essex County Council and supported by the Department for Transport’s Zero Emission Bus Regional Areas (ZEBRA2) scheme.
Funding included a £4.8 million grant from the Department for Transport alongside a £25.8 million investment from First Bus. The upgraded depot now features high-capacity charging infrastructure capable of fully recharging buses overnight using Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin-certified electricity.
More than 1,500 electric buses have now been introduced by First Bus nationwide, including 55 new zero-emission buses operating across Basildon and South Essex. The fleet is expected to reduce CO2 emissions by around 4,000 tonnes annually compared with the diesel vehicles they replace.
Simon Mathieson, Managing Director of First Bus East of England, said: “Working in close partnership with Essex County Council, we’ve delivered a once-in-a-generation investment that will make bus travel cleaner, quieter and more sustainable for years to come.
“The electrification of our Basildon depot is another important step in our mission to run an entirely electric fleet by 2035.”
Nottingham City Transport Advances Electric Bus Ambitions
Fleet electrification specialist Zenobē has also supported Nottingham City Transport in delivering the newly electrified Trent Bridge Garage in Nottingham.
The project received £12.3 million from the Department for Transport’s ZEBRA fund as part of a wider £30 million investment programme. The depot’s historic 1901 tram shed has been upgraded with modern charging infrastructure capable of supporting 78 electric buses.
Zenobē provided vehicle and battery financing, charging infrastructure and support securing the required grid connection.
David Astill, NCT Managing Director, said: “Zenobē have been instrumental in successfully delivering Nottingham City Transport’s ambitions and supporting our team along the way.
“This project proves that with the right partners, public and private sector collaboration can deliver real change.”
Bus Electrification Continues to Gather Pace
The projects highlight how collaboration between operators, local authorities, government and specialist energy providers is helping transform the UK’s public transport network.
Through continued investment in charging infrastructure, renewable energy and intelligent fleet technology, operators are building cleaner, more efficient and future-ready bus networks across the country.