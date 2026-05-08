Van market returns to growth with EV boost

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) market returned to growth in April 2026, with registrations rising by 6.8% as 21,716 new vans, pickups and 4x4s joined UK roads, according to the latest figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.
The increase follows a difficult March and comes against a comparatively weak April 2025, which was impacted by tax changes affecting the market.
Large Van Registrations Drive LCV Growth
Growth across the market was largely driven by demand for large vans, with registrations increasing by 28.5% to 15,561 units. Large vans accounted for 71.7% of all new LCV registrations during the month.
Performance across other vehicle segments was mixed. Medium-sized van registrations declined by 20% to 3,476 units, while small van registrations fell by 14.4% to 489 units.
In contrast, the 4×4 segment recorded strong growth, rising by 81.6% to 1,024 units.
Pickup Registrations Continue to Decline
Demand for pickups continued to struggle, falling by 57.4% to just 1,166 units. The sector has now experienced volume declines in 11 of the last 12 months.
The downturn follows changes introduced in April 2025 that classify double cab pickups as company cars for Benefit in Kind (BIK) tax purposes. While VAT and Vehicle Excise Duty rules remain unchanged, the BIK changes have increased costs for sectors heavily reliant on pickups, including construction and agriculture.
The industry continues to urge the government to reverse the measure, arguing it is slowing investment in newer, lower-emission pickup models while keeping older vehicles on the road for longer.
Electric Van Registrations Increase but Lag Behind Targets
Battery electric van registrations recovered strongly in April, rising by 44.7% after declining in March. A total of 2,439 electric vans were registered during the month.
Despite the increase, battery electric vehicles (BEVs) accounted for only 11.1% of the overall LCV market, significantly below the 24% market share required under the 2026 Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate targets.
More than half of all UK van models are now available with an electric powertrain, supported by manufacturer incentives and the government’s Plug-in Van Grant. However, high upfront vehicle costs, rising electricity prices and limited charging infrastructure continue to restrict wider fleet adoption.
Year-to-date, electric vans represent just 9.4% of all LCV registrations, prompting calls from the industry for a broader review of the transition strategy to ensure regulations better reflect market conditions.
SMMT Calls for Infrastructure Investment
Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said the market’s return to growth was encouraging but warned that further support is needed to maintain momentum.
“April’s improved market is welcome news, despite a tough economic environment. New LCV investment drives growth and decarbonisation, but must be sustained by investment in public and depot BEV infrastructure – and a reversal of BIK on double cabs – to build momentum for fleet renewal that cuts emissions and boosts business.”
2026 LCV Market Forecast Revised Downwards
The latest industry outlook for 2026 has also been revised lower. The market is now expected to reach 314,000 units this year, representing a marginal decline of 0.5% compared with 2025 and around 7,000 units fewer than forecast in January.
Battery electric vans up to 3.5 tonnes are expected to grow by 25% during 2026, reaching an estimated market share of 11.1%. However, this remains well below the ambitions set out under the government’s ZEV Mandate.