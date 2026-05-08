Fraikin renews fleet management partnership with NHS Blood and Transplant

Fraikin and NHS Blood and Transplant have strengthened their long-standing partnership with a renewed fleet management agreement, extending a relationship that first began in 2002.
Under the new contract, Fraikin will continue managing NHS Blood and Transplant’s fleet of 333 vehicles, including emergency response vehicles, electric vans, light commercial vehicles, minibuses and 7.5-tonne refrigerated trucks. The fleet plays a vital role in collecting and transporting blood and blood-related products across the UK.
Supporting Critical Healthcare Fleet Operations
Anthony Bakes, Head of Operations Logistics, NHS Blood and Transplant, said the renewed agreement reflects the organisation’s confidence in Fraikin’s ability to support essential healthcare operations.
“Fraikin plays an important role in keeping our operations moving, and this renewed agreement reflects the confidence we have in its ability to support a fleet that is critical to patient care. Its understanding of our requirements allows us to maintain the highest standards of reliability across the country,” he said.
“As we continue to evolve and modernise our fleet, we know that reliable insight and practical guidance will be vital. Fraikin is also helping us prepare for the shift towards cleaner technologies and a more sustainable operation model, giving us the support we need to plan responsibly, while continuing to safeguard service continuity.”
Fraikin Delivers High Fleet Availability
Fraikin’s detailed understanding of NHS Blood and Transplant’s operational needs, built over more than two decades, played a key role in securing the contract renewal.
During the previous agreement, Fraikin consistently achieved demanding key performance targets, including maintaining at least 98 per cent vehicle availability and delivering a 99 per cent first-time fix rate for vehicle breakdowns.
To further improve uptime, the new contract includes support from Fraikin’s mobile FleetCare maintenance network. The service provides on-site and roadside repairs through specialist mobile technicians operating from fully equipped vans, helping to reduce downtime and disruption.
Fleet maintenance scheduling will continue to be managed from Fraikin’s Coventry headquarters, supported by a 24/7 customer support line for urgent operational issues throughout the year.
Digital Fleet Management and Sustainability Support
NHS Blood and Transplant will also continue using Fraikin’s FRAIKinVIEW online customer portal, which provides visibility of scheduled maintenance, repair activity and vehicle compliance documentation.
Alongside day-to-day fleet management, Fraikin will support the organisation’s wider sustainability goals by helping accelerate driver efficiency initiatives and advising on the transition towards a greener fleet.
The company says its data-driven fleet management approach is designed to help organisations adopt new technologies with minimal operational disruption.
John Cunningham, Chief Operating Officer, Fraikin, said: “Our relationship with NHS Blood and Transplant has given us a clear understanding of the responsibility that comes with supporting a fleet of this nature. Every vehicle plays a part in delivering essential services, and our priority is to provide the level of reliability, confidence and insight that keeps those services moving without interruption.”
Fraikin Expands Public Sector Fleet Support
As an approved supplier to the Government Commercial Agency, formerly known as the Crown Commercial Service, Fraikin provides specialist commercial vehicle fleet management support across a wide range of public sector organisations.
This includes healthcare providers, nursing homes, waste management operators and other essential public services requiring specialist fleet solutions.
NHS Blood and Transplant is a special health authority sponsored by the Department of Health and Social Care. It is responsible for delivering blood, plasma and platelet supplies for England, alongside managing the UK organ donation service.