Can refrigerated vehicle operators afford ‘cheap’?

Most buyers of a refrigerated vehicle don’t discover what they actually paid for until three years in. By that point, the purchase price has faded into the background. What takes its place is performance – or more precisely, the gap between what the vehicle was expected to do and what it delivers.
Mark Beaton, Sales Account Manager at CoolKit, discusses Why the cheapest refrigerated vehicle is rarely the cheapest.
It tends to show up gradually. The temperature control isn’t quite as consistent as it used to be. Payload that proves tighter in practice than it looked on paper. Components that begin to wear earlier than expected. None of it is dramatic in isolation, but collectively enough to change how the vehicle is used and what it really costs to run. That is when the original decision gets re-evaluated.
Although price is often one of the first things discussed, it rarely determines value over time. In the refrigerated vehicle market, it can be one of the most misleading.
At CoolKit, we’re clear about that. We are not the cheapest option, and it is a consequence of the decisions we refuse to compromise on. The way a vehicle performs in year five is largely determined by decisions made long before it ever reaches the road.
The decisions you never see
The difference between a well-built refrigerated vehicle and a cheaper alternative is almost entirely invisible at the point of handover, but it is set in motion much earlier, in a series of small, often overlooked decisions that most buyers never see.
Take something as routine as drainage. In lower cost builds, holes are often driilled wherever it is quickest to do so – regardless of OEM-defined safe zones. The issue is that modern base vehicles are designed with defined safe drill zones for a reason – move outside them, and you begin to interfere with structural areas, including seat mountings and other safety-critical components. It is a small shortcut, but one that introduces a compromise the vehicle carries throughout its working life.
We choose not to make those trade-offs. OEM guidelines are followed precisely, every time, even when that adds time and complexity to the build, because the alternative is accepting a level of risk that simply does not belong in a working vehicle.
That same discipline extends across the entire conversion. Refrigeration units are recessed where possible because external mounting alters aerodynamics and, in turn, emissions performance. Materials are selected for durability and weight over initial cost, and processes are built around consistency and repeatability rather than speed.
Individually, none of these decisions is particularly visible, and they rarely make their way onto a quote. Collectively, they determine how the vehicle performs in the years that follow the handover.
Where cost actually lives
The real economics of a refrigerated vehicle don’t sit in the purchase price, but in payload, reliability and how consistently the vehicle performs over time.
A typical CoolKit vehicle will carry 70–100kg more usable payload than many alternatives. Over hundreds of deliveries, that translates into fewer journeys, better route efficiency and measurable cost savings that quickly outweigh any upfront price difference. Set against reduced fuel consumption, lower wear on tyres and brakes and fewer temperature-related failures, what appears to be a saving on day one, may leave you out of pocket in year five.
Specification is where shortcuts hide
Not all loads behave the same, and a multi-drop foodservice route in summer places very different demands on a vehicle than a single-drop pharmaceutical delivery. Specification, therefore, is not about meeting minimum requirements, but about protecting performance under pressure – even when that means specifying more refrigeration capacity than looks necessary on paper.
It won’t produce the lowest upfront price, but it will produce a vehicle that works in real conditions, under real strain, on day one and in year five – it’s why CoolKit’s reputation is built on reliability.
The cost of doing it properly
There are always cheaper options on the market, but they are seldom built to the same standard. Operating to the standards demanded by our OEM accreditations and maintaining ISO 14001 for environmental responsibility are deliberate choices that build costs into how we manufacture industry-leading solutions that last.
Those standards shape how vehicles are engineered, built, and supported across their lifecycle, and they are increasingly relevant to businesses under ESG scrutiny and regulatory pressure. Compliance and environmental responsibility are baseline requirements for our customers, so their vehicles must be built with the same considerations.
The question is not whether you pay for them, but whether you do so upfront or absorb the cost later through inefficiency and reputational exposure.
A simple question
There is no such thing as a cheap refrigerated vehicle—only one where the cost is paid upfront, and one where it is paid over time.
The difference shows up in payload, performance, compliance and the operational friction your business absorbs every day.
So the question isn’t what it costs to buy. It’s when you choose to pay for it.
So ask yourself, can your business afford ‘cheap’?