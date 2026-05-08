Industry-first innovation transforming engineer safety on fuel tankers

Watson Fuels has partnered with tanker manufacturer Cobo to develop an industry-first safety innovation designed to improve how engineers work at height on fuel tankers.
The new integrated safety runner system is built directly into the tanker structure, allowing operatives to clip their safety harness into the runner before stepping onto the vehicle. The design removes the transfer risk traditionally associated with moving from an access ladder onto the tanker.
The innovation has already gained industry recognition, receiving a Fuel Distribution Association (UKIFDA) Innovation Award at the organisation’s annual conference in Liverpool in April. A patent application has also been submitted for the design.
Improving Safety for Tanker Engineers
Daniel Brain, chief operating officer at Watson Fuels, said the project was driven by a desire to eliminate long-standing safety compromises associated with working on top of fuel tankers.
“Working on top of a tanker has always presented challenges. While a number of safety systems already exist, many introduce additional risks, inefficiencies or operational complexity,” he said.
“We knew there had to be a better way, so we worked with Cobo to develop a system which removed compromise altogether.”
The new system was created to address common operational issues including repeated clipping and unclipping of harnesses, time-consuming setup processes and the need for additional safety equipment.
Faster and Safer Access to Tankers
Joby Clark, UK operations manager at Cobo, explained that the concept moved quickly from idea to prototype development.
“After an initial conversation with Glenn Tyrie, compliance, fleet and engineering director at Watson Fuels, it was clear that we shared the same ambitions to improve compliance and health and safety in our industry,” he said.
“In the space of six weeks, we went from discussing the initial idea to designing a prototype that is completely new to our industry.”
According to Clark, the integrated design removes the need for engineers to repeatedly reconnect their harnesses while moving around the vehicle.
“With the new solution, as an engineer reaches the top of the access ladder, they clip their harness straight into the runner before stepping onto the tanker, removing transfer risk entirely,” he added.
“Once connected, they can move freely and safely along the vehicle with no additional setup, no repeated clipping and unclipping and no requirement for extra equipment.
“The result is a streamlined system that prioritises safety, efficiency and ease of use.”
Industry Collaboration Driving Safer Fleet Operations
Brain said the innovation demonstrates the importance of challenging established industry practices to improve safety standards.
“By working closely with our partners and listening to the realities engineers face every day, we’ve delivered a solution that removes risk rather than managing it – and that’s exactly the kind of progress our industry needs,” he said.
“The award is testament to the dedication, creativity and determination of our fleet team, and to the power of close collaboration with trusted partners such as Cobo.”
The safety runner system was showcased on a Watson Fuels tanker during the UKIFDA conference and will now be installed on all future Watson Fuels trucks manufactured in partnership with Cobo.