Bridgestone highlights efficiency gains for truck fleets

Bridgestone has outlined a range of practical measures commercial fleet operators can adopt to improve efficiency, reduce fuel costs and lower long-term operating expenses as pressure on transport businesses continues to grow.
Bridgestone’s Commercial Business Unit Director David Almazan says driver behaviour remains one of the most important factors influencing fleet performance. Smoother driving, improved anticipation and better use of engine braking can significantly reduce fuel consumption while also minimising wear on components such as brakes and transmissions.
Bridgestone believes targeted driver training and regular performance feedback are essential to improving efficiency across fleet operations, helping businesses reduce downtime and extend vehicle lifespan.
Route planning is also becoming increasingly important for operators looking to maximise productivity. By considering traffic conditions, route profiles and loading schedules, fleets can reduce delays, improve utilisation and cut unnecessary fuel consumption.
Telematics systems are playing a growing role in helping operators make data-driven decisions. Bridgestone says connected technologies can help reduce empty running, improve planning and lower fuel use per journey.
The company highlighted its Fleet Care platform as an example of how integrated tyre and vehicle data can give operators a clearer overview of fleet performance. By identifying maintenance issues earlier, businesses can improve vehicle availability and reduce unexpected downtime.
Tyres themselves remain a major contributor to fleet efficiency, particularly through their impact on rolling resistance and fuel consumption. Bridgestone says many operators still underestimate the influence tyres can have on overall running costs.
For long-haul operations, Bridgestone’s Ecopia range with Enliten technology has been developed to deliver low rolling resistance and high mileage, helping fleets reduce fuel spend over extended distances.
The Duravis R002 range is aimed at regional fleets operating across mixed road conditions, while the M-Series 002 is designed for demanding on- and off-road applications where strong traction and durability are required. The company also highlighted Firestone’s Regional range as a cost-effective option for operators focused on reducing cost per mile.
Maintaining correct tyre pressure is another critical factor in improving efficiency. Even small pressure losses can increase rolling resistance, reduce handling performance and accelerate tyre wear.
Bridgestone Fleet Care uses sensor-based monitoring to provide real-time alerts when tyre pressures fall outside recommended levels, enabling operators to take corrective action quickly. The company added that regular wheel alignment and balancing are also essential for ensuring even wear and extending tyre life.
Retreading remains another important tool for reducing long-term fleet costs. Bridgestone’s Bandag retreading solutions allow operators to reuse premium tyre casings multiple times, lowering cost per kilometre while supporting sustainability targets.
By extending tyre lifespan and reducing the need for raw materials, retreading can also help fleets cut emissions across the tyre lifecycle, aligning operational efficiency with wider environmental goals.