HSBC UK fuels growth at Seras Energy

Widnes-based Seras Energy is utilising an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK to update its 100-plus HGV walking floor fleet, loading shovel fleet, as well as processing equipment, such as shredding and screening machinery.
The HSBC UK funding package will allow replacement cycles to be maintained, ensuring that new equipment is being used across the business in support of site safety and improved business-wide efficiencies.
The funding will also be used for the development and upgrade of Seras biomass production and processing facilities, improving employee wellbeing for those working across sites.
As a result of HSBC UK supported expansion, Seras is expecting to create new business opportunities across the UK.
Andrew Bradley, Head of Finance at Seras Energy, said: “This exciting partnership builds on our Seras values of being stronger together. HSBC UK’s support as our key asset finance partner shows how the business has grown since Pioneer Point Partners acquired the business. Seras looks forward to a productive partnership with HSBC UK, as we continue to pursue our strategic goals and deliver value to our customers and owners, Pioneer Point Partners.”
Emma Lloyd, Relationship Director at HSBC UK Equipment Finance, added: “Seras is a business with a proven track record and clear strategy for growth. When this opportunity came to us, it became quickly apparent that the business has a deep understanding of the sectors it operates in, ambition to expand and the vision to do this in the right way. We look forward to seeing Seras build on these strengths for many years to come.”
Seras Energy is based in Widnes, operating wood processing facilities and a large HGV walking floor fleet across the country. Sites span the Northwest, Yorkshire, London and South Wales regions.
Seras was acquired by infrastructure investment firm Pioneer Point Partners in 2023. The business offers services across biomass fuel production, waste wood processing, waste wood storage, as well as a commercial skip business. Seras is a member of the Armed Forces Covenant and Gold award employer.