Headline News

General News

HSBC UK fuels growth at Seras Energy

HSBC UK fuels growth at Seras Energy

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - 07:22
No Comments
General News, Green Infrastructure, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Widnes-based Seras Energy is utilising an eight-figure funding package from HSBC UK to update its 100-plus HGV walking floor fleet, loading shovel fleet, as well as processing equipment, such as shredding and screening machinery.

The HSBC UK funding package will allow replacement cycles to be maintained, ensuring that new equipment is being used across the business in support of site safety and improved business-wide efficiencies.

The funding will also be used for the development and upgrade of Seras biomass production and processing facilities, improving employee wellbeing for those working across sites.

As a result of HSBC UK supported expansion, Seras is expecting to create new business opportunities across the UK.

Andrew Bradley, Head of Finance at Seras Energy, said: “This exciting partnership builds on our Seras values of being stronger together. HSBC UK’s support as our key asset finance partner shows how the business has grown since Pioneer Point Partners acquired the business. Seras looks forward to a productive partnership with HSBC UK, as we continue to pursue our strategic goals and deliver value to our customers and owners, Pioneer Point Partners.”

Emma Lloyd, Relationship Director at HSBC UK Equipment Finance, added: “Seras is a business with a proven track record and clear strategy for growth. When this opportunity came to us, it became quickly apparent that the business has a deep understanding of the sectors it operates in, ambition to expand and the vision to do this in the right way. We look forward to seeing Seras build on these strengths for many years to come.”

Seras Energy is based in Widnes, operating wood processing facilities and a large HGV walking floor fleet across the country. Sites span the Northwest, Yorkshire, London and South Wales regions.

Seras was acquired by infrastructure investment firm Pioneer Point Partners in 2023. The business offers services across biomass fuel production, waste wood processing, waste wood storage, as well as a commercial skip business. Seras is a member of the Armed Forces Covenant and Gold award employer.

Tags
, , , , ,

Related Article

Netradyne launches its Driver•i D-450 and DMS Sensor in the UK

Netradyne adds fatigue detection to video saf...

Jan 22, 2026No Comments

Netradyne, a global leader in AI-powered fleet safety and performance solutions, today announced the UK launch of its flagship Driver•i D-450 video safety platform and the latest

ClearMinds ClearRoads Conference

ClearMinds ClearRoads Confe...

The UK’s transport and logistics industry faces mounting pressures,

Jan 22, 2026
Road conditions in England to March 2025

Road conditions in England ...

The UK Government today (21/01/2026) published its official Road

Jan 22, 2026
M&S expands electric fleet with Vertellus' Renault Trucks E-Tech D Rigids

M&S expands electric f...

Vertellus, the OEM-backed full-service commercial vehicle contract hire and

Jan 21, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit