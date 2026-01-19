Headline News

XPENG G6 named 'Executive Car of the Year'

Monday, January 19, 2026 - 10:17
XPENG UK has been awarded the ‘Executive Car of the Year’ title by Company Car & Van Magazine, with the judging panel recognising the XPENG G6 as the most compelling electric vehicle in the executive segment.

Image: XPENG

The award reflects the XPENG G6’s strong positioning for business and fleet customers, combining rapid charging capability, refined European-focused design and advanced onboard technology at a highly competitive price point.

Collecting the award, Mel Butcher, National Sales Manager, XPENG UK, commented: “Being named the ‘Executive Car of the Year’ by Company Car & Van Magazine is a significant endorsement of the XPENG G6 and the direction we’re taking as a brand in the UK.

“The executive EV market is demanding and highly informed, particularly within fleet and business channels, and this award reinforces the strength of the new G6 as a very credible, high-quality alternative in the segment.”

Company Car & Van Magazine is one of the UK’s leading fleet publications, providing independent road tests, analysis and industry insight for fleet decision-makers, leasing companies and business drivers.

Andrew Walker, Editor at Company Car & Van Magazine, said: “Having driven numerous Chinese EVs, we have concluded that the XPENG G6 is one of the best of the bunch.

Image: XPENG

“Not only is it European-friendly, but it’s also competitively priced, looks fantastic and gives Tesla drivers a genuinely different model to consider. The executive sector is super-competitive, but XPENG’s first model in this market does a very good job against stiff competition.”

The new XPENG G6 model is set to arrive in the UK shortly and has been designed, developed and honed to meet the needs of modern executive drivers, offering a blend of performance, efficiency and everyday usability.

Built on XPENG’s latest SEPA architecture, the new G6 maximises next-generation 800V charging architecture, enabling ultra-fast real-world charging and making it particularly well-suited to high-mileage business use.

The new XPENG G6 also offers customers a choice of rear-wheel drive and dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations, delivering strong performance alongside a refined and comfortable driving experience. Advanced driver assistance systems, intelligent cabin technology and over-the-air update capability further strengthen its appeal to fleet operators seeking future-ready vehicles.

