Farizon reveals new Core trim and multiple upgrades for 2026 SV

Farizon Auto has announced a comprehensive set of upgrades for its 2026 SV, enhancing the award-winning large electric van with improved comfort, expanded specification and greater value. The updated models are available to order now through Farizon’s UK retail network, signalling the brand’s continued push to strengthen its position in the competitive light commercial vehicle (LCV) market.
A key addition to the 2026 line-up is the new Core trim level, designed to broaden the SV’s appeal to a wider range of customers. Offered in L1 H1 configuration with either a 67 kWh or 83 kWh battery, the Core variant retains much of the SV’s generous standard specification. Features include heated seats, a heated multifunction steering wheel, a 360-degree surround-view camera system and a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Moving up from Core introduces additional technologies such as Vehicle-to-Load capability, Farizon’s payload monitoring system, automatic wipers and a heated windscreen.
With a starting price of £39,000 plus VAT, excluding delivery and on-the-road costs, the SV Core represents a more accessible entry point into the all-electric van segment while maintaining a high level of equipment.
Kate McLaren, Head of Marketing and Sales Operations, Jameel Motors, explained at the Commercial Vehicle Show, where the new Farizon V7E was revealed that they have listened carefully to feedback from customers gathered since the model’s UK launch. Inside the cabin, drivers will notice improved ergonomics, with all models now featuring six-way adjustable seats, including lumbar support, alongside reach and rake adjustment for the steering wheel. Connectivity has also been enhanced with the addition of wireless Android Auto to complement existing Apple CarPlay integration.
Software improvements play a significant role in the update. Drivers can now schedule climate control directly via the touchscreen, allowing for cabin pre-conditioning ahead of journeys, particularly useful during colder months. Charging schedules can also be managed through the system, helping operators take advantage of lower overnight energy tariffs while ensuring vehicles are ready when needed.
Despite the increasing reliance on digital controls, Farizon has retained physical buttons for key functions such as air conditioning, driving modes and energy recovery. This balance between digital and tactile controls improves usability and reduces driver distraction.
Security has also been strengthened for 2026, with updates to door locks, alarm systems and immobiliser technology. Developed in collaboration with Thatcham Research, these enhancements are expected to lower insurance ratings, offering potential cost savings for operators.
Additional practical improvements include the introduction of a full-size spare wheel as standard on the flagship L3H3 model, while Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology is now standard across most of the range, excluding Core models. Customers will also benefit from four years of roadside assistance provided by The AA, a significant increase from the previous one-year cover.
Notably, all of these enhancements have been introduced without increasing the base price of the vehicle. The standard 2026 Farizon SV range continues to start from £44,000 plus VAT, reinforcing its value proposition in the electric van market.
Calum James, General Manager at Farizon Auto UK, said: “Since we launched Farizon in the UK market a year ago, the SV has received many positive reviews, award wins, and a growing number of customers. But we’re not resting on our laurels, and the 2026 updates show how closely we’re responding to customer feedback.
“With more features, even higher standards and a wider model range to choose from, we’re focused on making it easier than ever for sole traders and fleet operators to switch to sustainable zero emissions solutions.”
The Farizon SV continues to build on its reputation as a technologically advanced and practical electric van. It incorporates innovations such as drive-by-wire technology and cell-to-pack battery design, contributing to impressive real-world performance and efficiency. With a payload of up to 1,365 kg, load capacity of up to 13 cubic metres and a low loading height of just 550 mm, the SV is well suited to a wide range of commercial applications.
Power is delivered through an all-electric drivetrain producing 170 kW (231 PS) and 336 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose from 67 kWh, 83 kWh or 106 kWh battery options, with a maximum WLTP range of up to 247 miles. Rapid charging capability allows a 20 to 80 per cent charge in as little as 36 minutes, helping to minimise downtime for operators.
Safety remains a strong selling point, with the Farizon SV achieving a five-star rating from Euro NCAP, underlining its credentials as a dependable and secure choice for businesses transitioning to electric mobility.
With enhanced features, improved usability and competitive pricing, the 2026 Farizon SV strengthens its position as a compelling option for fleets and independent operators seeking a modern, zero-emission LCV.