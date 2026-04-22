CoolKit named Kia PBV conversion partner for the PV5 Cargo

CoolKit, one of the UK’s leading specialists in temperature-controlled light commercial vehicles (LCVs), has been named among the first five approved conversion partners for Kia’s PBV range. The announcement positions the Lancashire-based company at the forefront of electric refrigerated vehicle innovation.
CoolKit has been selected as the first temperature-controlled converter for the PV5 Cargo, further strengthening its portfolio of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) accreditations. The business already works with major automotive brands including Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and MAN Truck & Bus, underlining its established reputation within the sector.
The new partnership will enable CoolKit to deliver bespoke chilled, freezer and dual-temperature conversions for the PV5 Cargo. By combining the vehicle’s all-electric powertrain with CoolKit’s precision engineering expertise, fleet operators can expect enhanced productivity, improved durability and greater environmental efficiency.
Designed with sustainability in mind, the PV5 Cargo aligns closely with CoolKit’s ISO 14001-certified environmental management standards. This positions the company to take full advantage of the vehicle’s innovative electric platform, helping to set new benchmarks for sustainable LCV conversions across the UK.
The announcement coincides with the unveiling of the PV5 Cargo at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, where CoolKit is exhibiting alongside Kia. The event marks the beginning of what both companies describe as a significant long-term collaboration.
Daniel Miller, Managing Director at CoolKit, said: “Being selected as the first temperature-controlled Conversion Partner for the PV5 Cargo is a major milestone for CoolKit, and one that allows us to further lead the way for temperature-controlled conversions.
“Partnering with Kia was an easy decision for us. We both share a vision for innovation and finding credible solutions to decarbonise our sector, so having the opportunity to bring our market-leading expertise to this pioneering vehicle is an exciting moment for us, but also for fleet operators up and down the UK.
“This is just the start of a fruitful collaboration with Kia, and we’re looking forward to working with them over the coming years as we continue to innovate in a fast-moving sector.”
Simon Hetherington, Commercial Director at Kia UK, added: “Launching the first approved Kia PBV Conversion Partners including CoolKit at the CV Show marks an important new milestone for our PBV strategy in the UK. CoolKit’s proven leadership and expertise in refrigerated conversions, based on our next generation fully electric LCV platform, gives fleet operators a compelling new solution for temperature controlled mobility needs. Together, we’re setting a new benchmark for capability, efficiency and sustainability in this segment.”
CoolKit is widely recognised for its award-winning refrigerated vehicle conversions, delivering reliable and energy-efficient solutions tailored to industries such as food distribution, pharmaceuticals and catering. With the addition of the PV5 Cargo to its offering, the company is set to play a key role in accelerating the transition to cleaner, more efficient commercial transport.