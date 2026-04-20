Fatal accident inquiry into death of lorry driver John Dougall

The death of lorry driver John Dougall has prompted a formal investigation more than three years after the tragic workplace incident. The 54-year-old suffered fatal crush injuries on 6 June 2022 and died in hospital three days later, raising important questions around workplace safety, procedures and preventative measures.
John Dougall was working as a lorry loader driver when the fatal incident occurred at the Riverside Museum in Glasgow. According to official reports, he became trapped between a stabiliser leg and the control panel on the side of his vehicle during the course of his duties.
The injuries sustained were severe, and despite receiving medical treatment, he died in hospital on 9 June 2022.
Because the incident occurred while he was at work, it automatically triggered the requirement for a formal legal investigation under Scottish law.
Fatal Accident Inquiry: purpose and scope
The case will be examined through a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI), a specific legal process in Scotland designed to investigate deaths in certain circumstances, particularly those occurring during employment.
The FAI aims to establish key facts, including the cause of death, the circumstances leading up to it, and whether any reasonable precautions could have prevented the tragedy.
Importantly, FAIs are not criminal proceedings. Instead, they are inquisitorial in nature, meaning their purpose is fact-finding rather than assigning blame.
This distinction is crucial, as the inquiry’s conclusions are intended to improve safety standards and reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future.
When will the investigation commence?
The investigation process has already formally begun with the lodging of a First Notice by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS).
A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place on 26 May 2026 at Glasgow Sheriff Court.
This hearing marks the official start of court proceedings and will set the timetable for the full inquiry, including witness evidence and further hearings.
Who is leading the investigation?
The investigation is being led by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, Scotland’s national body responsible for investigating sudden or unexplained deaths.
Within COPFS, the process is overseen by legal representatives acting on behalf of the Crown. Debbie Carroll, speaking for the organisation, confirmed the formal commencement of proceedings and the authority under which the inquiry will proceed. She stated: “The death of John Dougall occurred while in the course of his employment and as such a Fatal Accident Inquiry is mandatory.”
She also added: “The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the Sheriff.”
This confirms that a sheriff (judge) will ultimately lead the inquiry hearings in court, directing how evidence is examined and conclusions are reached.
Legal and safety implications
The investigation into John Dougall’s death highlights ongoing concerns about workplace safety in the logistics and transport sector. Incidents involving heavy goods vehicles, particularly those with mechanical components such as stabiliser legs, can pose serious risks if safety procedures are not strictly followed.
The FAI will examine whether existing safety measures were adequate and whether alternative procedures, training, or equipment could have reduced the risk.
Such inquiries often result in recommendations that influence industry standards, employer responsibilities, and regulatory oversight.
Impact on family and industry
While the inquiry focuses on establishing facts, it also plays a vital role for the bereaved family. Authorities have confirmed that Dougall’s relatives will be kept informed of all significant developments as proceedings continue.
For the wider transport and logistics industry, the case serves as a reminder of the importance of rigorous safety compliance and continuous risk assessment in operational environments.
The upcoming Fatal Accident Inquiry into the death of John Dougall represents a critical step in understanding how a routine working day ended in tragedy. With proceedings beginning in May 2026 and led by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service under judicial oversight, the investigation will seek to uncover lessons that could prevent similar incidents in the future.
As the inquiry unfolds, its findings are likely to carry significant implications not only for workplace safety practices but also for how such incidents are managed and prevented across the UK.