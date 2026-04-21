E-Training World launches new manual handling training module

Work-related musculoskeletal disorders remain a major occupational health challenge, accounting for 26% of all work-related ill health cases in 2025, according to Health and Safety Executive (HSE) statistics. A significant proportion of these injuries are linked to manual handling activities, which continue to pose daily risks for both commercial and non-commercial drivers.
For commercial vehicle drivers, manual handling is often an unavoidable part of the job. However, even company car drivers are frequently required to lift and transport items such as product samples, exhibition materials or other heavy equipment into vehicle boots, exposing them to similar risks.
Under the Manual Handling Operations Regulations 1992, employers are legally required to avoid, assess and reduce the risk of injury from manual handling wherever possible. This includes implementing safe systems of work for employees carrying out manual handling tasks away from the workplace, such as during deliveries. Employers must also provide appropriate training tailored to the specific duties their staff perform, including loading and unloading vehicles safely.
To address these risks, E-Training World has launched a new online driver training module focused specifically on safe manual handling. The interactive e-learning course is designed to help employees understand how to reduce injury risk through correct lifting techniques and better planning of manual handling tasks.
The module covers key areas such as assessing loads before lifting, planning safe routes, maintaining correct posture and technique, and safely loading and unloading vehicles. It aims to embed practical, repeatable habits that reduce the likelihood of injury during routine work activities.
Graham Hurdle, managing director of E-Training World, said: “For many drivers, manual handling is a regular part of their role and can include heavy lifting and unloading of large loads. Responsible fleet managers recognise that they don’t just need to train their drivers in safe driving techniques, they also need to train them in associated tasks such as manual handling.
By training drivers to use safe lifting techniques and load and unload vehicles safely, employers can demonstrate their commitment to protecting their drivers from injury, protecting their goods from damage and proactively managing risk across their organisation.”
E-Training World, which pioneered online driver profiling and training, works with a wide range of UK fleet operators and sector specialists. Its clients include insurance providers, fleet management companies, accident management firms, driver training organisations and vehicle rental businesses, many of which use branded or white-labelled versions of its systems.
As manual handling continues to represent a significant source of workplace injury, the focus for fleet operators is increasingly shifting towards preventative training and risk awareness. By integrating manual handling education into broader driver development programmes, organisations can better protect employees, reduce operational disruption and improve overall safety performance.