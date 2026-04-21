MellowVans launches electric delivery vehicle at CV show

MellowVans has officially entered the UK market at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2026, unveiling a purpose-built electric solution designed to transform urban logistics and last-mile delivery.
The launch signals MellowVans’ expansion into one of Europe’s most competitive delivery markets, as UK fleet operators accelerate the shift to electric mobility in response to stricter emissions regulations, rising operating costs and continued e-commerce growth.
At the centre of the announcement is the MellowVan, a compact electric utility vehicle engineered specifically for dense, high-frequency urban routes. Built from the ground up for cross-city and last-mile operations, it is designed to deliver a significant step forward in efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
According to the company’s total cost of ownership (TCO) analysis, the MellowVan can reduce monthly TCO by 61% compared with a Ford E-Transit Courier and by 55% compared with a Volkswagen Caddy with an internal combustion engine. Over three years, this equates to potential savings of £2,400 per month and up to £7,500 in total running costs, including financing, under typical urban delivery conditions.
Unlike conventional electric vans, which can be oversized and costly for city use, the MellowVan is optimised for stop-start urban environments. It combines a compact footprint with more than 2m³ of cargo capacity and a real-world range of around 70 miles, making it well suited to high-density delivery routes.
The vehicle is designed to fill a gap between cargo bikes and traditional vans. While cargo bikes often lack the capacity and protection required for commercial-scale operations, and larger vans are frequently underutilised, the MellowVan offers a balanced alternative. It delivers greater load capacity, safety and weather protection than micromobility options, while maintaining significantly lower purchase and operating costs than standard vans.
Running costs are further reduced through lower energy consumption, servicing and maintenance requirements, bringing operating economics closer to those of micromobility solutions. Insurance, tyres and servicing demands are also reduced, contributing to a lower overall cost of ownership.
Ease of integration is another key feature. The MellowVan can be charged via a standard wall socket and requires minimal infrastructure changes, making it accessible for fleets looking to electrify quickly. Its L-category classification means it can typically be driven with a standard car licence, simplifying driver recruitment and deployment.
The vehicle has already demonstrated its reliability in real-world conditions, with more than 1.5 million miles completed across global operations. Major logistics and retail operators, including DHL, DPD and SPAR, have been involved in deployments, reinforcing its suitability for demanding delivery environments.
Beyond operational efficiency, the MellowVan also offers added commercial value through its design. Large, high-visibility panels allow fleets to use the vehicle as a mobile branding platform, increasing visibility in busy urban areas and supporting marketing objectives alongside delivery operations.
Japie van Niekerk, Managing Director of MellowVans said: “Urban delivery is being reshaped by electrification, but many fleets are still trying to solve a new problem with old tools. Traditional vans are simply not designed for the economics of dense city delivery.
“With MellowVan, we’ve developed a purpose-built vehicle that allows operators to electrify their fleets in a way that is both practical and commercially compelling. By delivering substantial operating cost savings compared to small electric- and ICE-vans, while maintaining the performance fleets need, we are enabling a fundamentally better way to move goods in cities.
“Our UK launch is a major milestone for the business, and we’re excited to work with forward-thinking fleet operators to demonstrate how MellowVans can transform urban delivery operations.”
MellowVans will showcase the vehicle to UK fleets, partners and media at the NEC Birmingham from 21–23 April on stand 4F50. The company is already engaging with operators in key cities including London, Manchester, Birmingham and Bristol to begin pilot programmes and early deployments.
Alongside this, MellowVans is developing a UK dealer and partner network to support future growth and accelerate adoption among fleet customers.