All new Farizon V7E electric van arrives in the UK

The all-new Farizon V7E has officially launched in the UK, bringing a highly efficient, city-focused electric van designed to maximise payload, cargo space and ease of use. Built on an advanced electric platform, the V7E targets businesses and fleets seeking a practical, zero-emissions solution for urban logistics.
Engineered with a skateboard chassis and drive-by-wire technology, the Farizon V7E delivers exceptional packaging efficiency. It offers a class-leading 6.95m³ cargo capacity, a payload of up to 1,338kg, and an ultra-low 500mm load height, making loading and unloading quicker and more convenient for operators.
Farizon has simplified the buying process with a streamlined line-up. Customers can choose a single body size, one well-equipped specification and either a 50kWh or 67kWh battery, alongside three exterior paint finishes. This straightforward approach makes the V7E accessible to both large fleets and sole traders.
Aerodynamic efficiency plays a key role in its performance. With a drag coefficient of just 0.27, the Farizon V7E achieves up to 295 miles on the WLTP City cycle and 204 miles on the WLTP Combined cycle, outperforming many similarly specified rivals. Rapid charging capabilities allow a 20–80 per cent recharge in as little as 18 minutes, minimising downtime during busy working days.
Durability has been a core focus during development. The V7E has undergone a five-million kilometre testing programme, including 20,000 hours of endurance testing and 80,000 kilometres in extreme temperatures. Additional validation included more than 3,000 system and rig tests. Reflecting this confidence, the van is backed by a five-year or 120,000-mile manufacturer’s warranty in the UK, alongside nationwide servicing support.
Launched by Jameel Motors, the Farizon V7E joins the larger Farizon SV electric van and shares its advanced by-wire platform technology. Prices start from £28,000 (excluding delivery charge, first registration fee, Vehicle Excise Duty, ZEVG and VAT), positioning it competitively within the electric van market.
Pricing (OTR)
|Body configuration
|50 kWh
|67 kWh
|L1 H1
|£28,000
|£30,500
OTR – on-the-road pricing includes delivery charge, excludes first registration fee, Vehicle Excise Duty, ZEVG and VAT. Pricing applicable from April 2026, subject to change.
Advanced Platform and Driving Dynamics
The V7E is built on Farizon’s GXA-M intelligent drive-by-wire architecture, which replaces traditional mechanical systems for steering and braking with electronic controls. This results in improved handling precision, faster response times and enhanced energy recovery stability, making it particularly well suited to urban driving.
A lightweight electric drive assembly reduces overall weight by up to 20 per cent, with kerb weights of 1,812kg for the 50kWh model and 1,942kg for the 67kWh version. The suspension setup combines MacPherson struts at the front with longitudinal leaf springs at the rear, delivering a balance of comfort and load-carrying capability.
With a tight 6-metre turning radius, the V7E offers excellent manoeuvrability, allowing U-turns within two lanes. Brake-by-wire technology and an advanced electro-hydraulic braking system ensure consistent and reliable stopping performance, even under demanding conditions.
Efficient Electric Powertrain
Powered by lithium iron phosphate batteries supplied by CATL, the Farizon V7E uses a 400V system for efficiency and reliability. The 50kWh battery offers up to 210 miles (WLTP City), while the 67kWh version extends this to 295 miles. Both options provide strong performance and durability, with enhanced safety features built into the battery design.
A permanent magnet synchronous motor delivers 110kW of power and 230Nm of torque, enabling a top speed of 75mph. Front-wheel drive ensures strong traction in urban environments, while selectable Eco and Normal driving modes allow drivers to optimise efficiency and performance.
Charging flexibility is another highlight. The V7E supports 100kW DC rapid charging and 11kW AC charging, with full charging achievable in under five hours. A vehicle-to-load (V2L) function adds practicality, allowing users to power tools and external devices directly from the van.
Practical Design and Cargo Capability
Measuring just under five metres in length, the Farizon V7E is compact enough for city streets while offering impressive interior space. Its cargo area measures 2,730mm in length, 1,690mm in width and 1,435mm in height, accommodating up to three Euro pallets.
Wide dual sliding doors and 270-degree rear doors improve accessibility, while the low floor height reduces physical strain during loading. The design prioritises efficiency, ensuring maximum usable space within a compact footprint.
Modern Styling and Comfortable Cabin
The Farizon V7E combines functional design with a modern aesthetic. Features such as LED headlights, a streamlined silhouette and carefully integrated aerodynamic elements enhance both appearance and efficiency.
Inside, the cabin is designed for comfort and practicality. A two-seat layout includes 15 storage compartments, a 45-litre under-seat storage area and multiple charging ports. A 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, a digital instrument cluster and a 360-degree camera system come as standard.
Ergonomic features such as a ventilated driver’s seat, adjustable steering wheel and intuitive controls ensure comfort during long working days. Keyless entry and start add further convenience.
Safety and Reliability
Safety is a key strength of the V7E. The body structure uses high-strength steel across 65 per cent of its construction, exceeding industry averages. A reinforced safety cage design provides excellent torsional rigidity and crash protection.
Standard safety equipment includes dual airbags, advanced seatbelt systems and a suite of driver assistance technologies. The V7E meets regulatory safety requirements across multiple global markets, including the UK and European Union.
Expanding Farizon’s UK Presence
Established in 2016 as part of Geely, Farizon has rapidly grown its presence in the commercial vehicle sector through a focus on zero-emissions technology. The introduction of the V7E strengthens its UK offering, appealing to businesses seeking efficient, reliable and future-ready electric vans.
For more information, please visit jameelmotors.com