what3words for Auto set to transform in-car navigation

At the Commercial Vehicle Show today, what3words has announced the upcoming launch of its new in-vehicle app, what3words for Auto, designed to deliver precise, voice-enabled navigation directly through a car’s infotainment system. The app will allow drivers, from everyday motorists to professionals on the road, to reach exact destinations using just three words. As part of the company’s Pro membership, the launch represents a significant step towards placing accurate, intuitive navigation firmly in drivers’ hands.
Built for Android Automotive OS (AAOS), what3words for Auto will be accessible via Android Auto, CarPlay and selected in-car app stores from summer 2026. This rollout will give millions more drivers the option to use what3words seamlessly within their vehicles, expanding access to a system designed for modern navigation needs.
Traditional street addressing systems were never designed for the demands of the 21st century and frequently fall short in real-world navigation. Postcodes can cover wide areas, street names are often lengthy and cumbersome to input, and duplicates are more common than many realise. In London alone, there are multiple instances of the same street name, such as ‘Lonsdale Road’. Meanwhile, remote or temporary locations, including roadside stops, fields and construction sites, often lack any formal address. These limitations are compounded by voice input systems that struggle to interpret complex or similar-sounding street names. The result is slower journeys, reduced efficiency for businesses and, in some cases, compromised safety.
what3words offers a modern alternative, purpose-built for voice and digital navigation. The system divides the globe into a grid of 3m x 3m squares, assigning each square a unique combination of three words, known as a what3words address. This approach ensures that every location, from a specific building entrance to a precise point on a motorway hard shoulder, has its own identifiable reference. For example, ///filled.count.soap pinpoints the exact entrance to what3words’ London headquarters and can be entered quickly using either voice or text. The technology is currently available in more than 60 languages, making it accessible to a global audience.
Available through a what3words Pro membership, priced at £3.49 per month, what3words for Auto is designed to make destination entry faster, more accurate and highly intuitive. Powered by custom-trained AI, the app allows drivers to input destinations using natural language commands. A simple phrase such as “Let’s navigate to varieties apply shirts” enables the system to identify the correct what3words address, allowing drivers to select the destination and begin navigation instantly. The app also integrates with users’ existing what3words accounts, enabling them to access and select saved locations directly from their mobile app.
Chris Sheldrick, Co-founder and CEO of what3words, said: “Seamless destination entry is fundamental to a good navigation experience. Millions of people use what3words to get exactly where they need to go, and we’re proud to bring that experience directly into the car. With what3words for Auto, drivers will be able to reach exact locations with ease using cutting-edge voice entry technology. It’s a major milestone towards our goal of what3words being available in vehicles around the world, making precise addressing accessible to everyone, everywhere.”
The launch of what3words for Auto builds on the company’s growing momentum within the automotive sector. The technology is already integrated into vehicles from leading manufacturers including Jaguar Land Rover, Subaru, Lamborghini and Mahindra, helping drivers locate precise destinations more efficiently. Alongside in-car integration, the what3words app remains free to download on iOS and Android, with additional access available via the company’s online map platform.
As connected vehicle technology continues to evolve, the introduction of what3words for Auto signals a shift towards more accurate, voice-first navigation solutions. By addressing the limitations of traditional addressing systems, what3words aims to simplify journeys, improve efficiency and enhance safety for drivers worldwide.