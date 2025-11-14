Rethinking driver fatigue: How AI is helping to identify risk

Driver fatigue has long been one of the most stubborn risks in fleet operations. It affects safety, driver well-being, retention and, ultimately, the bottom line. For fleet and transport managers already dealing with a nationwide driver shortage, fatigue represents both a safety hazard and a workforce issue. Tired drivers are more prone to mistakes, less likely to remain engaged, and more likely to leave roles where performance pressure outweighs the support available to them.
Fatigue is involved in 10 to 20% of road accidents, yet it remains difficult for fleet managers to identify early, especially when the signs are subtle, and drivers themselves are unaware of how tired they are until their concentration begins to slip.
The solution is not simply reducing hours or enforcing mandatory breaks; many fatigue-related incidents occur long before hours-of-service limits are reached. The real challenge is detecting when alertness starts to decline, not when it becomes unmanageable.
Why traditional fatigue management often falls short
Compliance frameworks and tachograph regulations play a vital role, but they cannot account for the physiological nature of tiredness. Fatigue develops differently in each person and can be influenced by disrupted sleep, consecutive early starts, monotonous routes, or natural dips in circadian rhythm.
Even experienced drivers can underestimate their own tiredness. Microsleeps and cognitive drift, the brief lapses in attention that occur before someone fully feels tired, are almost impossible to self-assess.
Historically, safety systems have been designed to react to risky driving behaviours once they occur, such as drifting lanes, sudden braking, or inconsistent speed control. But these are late-stage indicators. By the time a behavioural pattern triggers an alert, the driver is already struggling to stay focused.
How modern fatigue awareness tools are shifting the conversation
Recent advances in AI-powered fleet safety technology have transformed the understanding of fatigue. A new generation of systems now utilises in-cab sensors, computer vision, and edge-based AI processing to analyse the full driving environment in real time. Rather than capturing isolated events, these platforms observe every moment behind the wheel, giving a much clearer picture of when alertness begins to deteriorate.
AI is central to this shift. Models trained on large volumes of real-world driving data can identify early, subtle indicators of tiredness. These include eyelid closure rates, prolonged blinks, gaze patterns, head movements, and changes in posture. Because AI can interpret these signals at speed and in context, it provides something traditional compliance measures cannot: a physiological early warning system.
Combining full-journey visibility with fatigue science
In practice, some of the most comprehensive approaches combine real-time camera vision, in-cab driver monitoring, and predictive analytics into a single safety system. Solutions such as Driver•i, paired with an optional DMS Sensor, illustrate how the technology has evolved. Instead of relying on selected driving events, these platforms analyse 100% of drive time, allowing emerging risks to be identified far earlier than traditional methods can manage.
Because the system processes video and behavioural data on the edge, it can issue immediate in-cab alerts while also recognising positive driving patterns through AI models trained on billions of real-world miles. When supported by validated fatigue research measures, such as Percentage of Eyelid Closure over Time (PERCLOS), this type of setup helps fleets detect declining alertness, even in challenging conditions like low light or when drivers are wearing sunglasses.
Used effectively, these insights enable managers to act proactively rather than reactively. Early-warning fatigue signals enable fleets to intervene before a driver loses focus, which is particularly valuable in long-haul, logistics, passenger transport, and hazardous goods operations. The broader impact is not just fewer incidents, but lower costs and the foundation for a more positive and supportive driving culture.
Culture matters as much as technology
Even the most advanced fatigue insights achieve little without the right cultural approach, however. Real-time alerts generated by AI provide drivers with the prompt they need to take a break, adjust their posture, or refocus, but they must feel empowered to do so, without fear of missed deadlines, recrimination, or sense of surveillance.
Equally important is how managers use the information. AI-driven fatigue insights are most effective when they spark constructive conversations, not disciplinary action. Scientific measures, such as behavioural drift or increasing drowsiness indicators, help managers understand why a driver may have struggled on a particular shift and what adjustments could be made. This might include altering start times, rotating monotonous routes, adjusting rest schedules, rebalancing workloads, or providing coaching based on observed patterns. Seen this way, fatigue becomes an operational signal rather than a driver failing.
The link between fatigue, performance, and retention
Fatigue has a direct influence on morale and job satisfaction. Tiredness amplifies stress, reduces concentration, and increases the likelihood of mistakes, all of which contribute to frustration and burnout.
When AI-supported fatigue detection is combined with coaching and a culture of trust, fleets often see benefits that extend well beyond safety. These can include:
- Fewer collisions and claims through earlier intervention
- Lower fuel and maintenance costs as smoother driving increases
- Stronger engagement as drivers feel supported rather than monitored
- Improved retention, particularly in high-pressure and long-haul roles
Fleets adopting this approach note that continuous monitoring gives them a clearer understanding of what happens behind the wheel, making it easier to investigate incidents and support drivers with accurate, contextual information.
A proactive path forward for fleets
Fatigue will always be part of commercial driving, but it does not have to be unpredictable. With AI providing better visibility into the earliest signs of tiredness, fleets can move from managing incidents to preventing them. That shift creates safer roads, stronger operations, and a more resilient workforce.
The fleets leading the way are not just adopting new tools; they are reframing fatigue as a safety and wellbeing issue, not a compliance checkbox. By pairing AI-driven early detection with coaching, communication, and a supportive culture, fleet managers can strengthen trust and help drivers stay alert, safe, and confident behind the wheel.
Author: Sergio Barata, Vice President EMEA, Netradyne