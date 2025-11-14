Headline News

Sergio Barata

Friday, November 14, 2025 - 07:08
Sergio Barata is VP for EMEA at Netradyne, with responsibility for commercial expansion, customer success, and strategic partnerships across EMEA. He has more than 20 years’ experience leading high-growth technology businesses, including seven years as Enterprise Sales Director for EMEA at Verizon Connect. Netradyne provides AI-powered technologies for fleet management and safer roads. It empowers thousands of commercial fleet customers across North America, Europe, and Asia to enhance their driver performance, reduce risk, and optimise operations.

Rethinking driver fatigue: How AI is helping to identify risk

