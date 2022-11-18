VodaFone
Headline News
The Autumn Statement: The industry response (November 18, 2022 7:06 am)
HGV registrations soar in best Q3 for half a decade (November 17, 2022 8:51 am)
Why telematics can help transform fleet risk (November 17, 2022 8:23 am)
Yodel C2C volumes surge exponentially (November 17, 2022 8:12 am)
DPD to switch diesel HGVs to biofuel by 2023 (November 16, 2022 6:16 am)

Direct Vision Standard (DVS)

Volvo Truck fitted with the latest vehicle safety technology

Friday, November 18, 2022 - 06:26
No Comments
1,146 Views
Direct Vision Standard (DVS), Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Vehicle Safety

Volvo’s new electric truck has been fitted to an exceptional standard with the latest Brigade equipment befitting for such an innovative vehicle.

The FE electric 19-tonne truck with a curtain side body is used as a demonstrator for customer trials and is fully Direct Vision Standard (DVS) compliant.

Jon Warby, Fleet Solutions Manager for New Trucks, Volvo Truck & Bus South & East explained that all of their demonstration vehicles are specified to be DVS compliant and ready to go into London. He said: “Customers require our demonstrators to be DVS compliant.”

Sidescan predict kit

This truck has the most innovative side detection system currently on the market. Brigade’s Sidescan® Predict is an intelligent system is designed for collision avoidance between road vehicles, objects, and vulnerable road users.

Utilising ultrasonic technology, this intelligent system predicts if a collision is likely to occur. By analysing data such as speed, direction and acceleration of both the vehicle and detected object, and differentiating between static and moving objects, the Sidescan®Predict algorithm assesses the risk and calculates the likelihood of an impact.

Sidescan®Predict instantly alerts the driver to potential dangers via a multi-stage in-cab visual and audible warning system, according to the urgency of the situation – therefore minimising the number of audible alerts and reducing false alarms.

Jon said: “We like to be ahead with technology. Modern technology like our FE electric deserves new innovative safety equipment.”

Feedback on the Sidescan® Predict system, which is recognised by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Authority (DVSA) has been phenomenal. Jon said: “It is fantastic. There is nothing worse than something beeping too often and causing driver overload. Sidescan® Predict only beeps when it needs to. We have had no complaints so far from it, the customers really like it.

There was one instance where there was a car on the inside of me on a roundabout, I was in the right-hand lane, turning right. The Sidescan® Predict system alerted me and emphasised the need to look in the mirror.”

Also fitted to the Volvo Truck is Brigade’s four camera mobile digital recording system (MDR) to provide all-round visibility of the vehicle and digital footage in the event of an incident. Jon said: “When we are charging off site, some of the forecourts are not really designed for manoeuvring large trucks. The Brigade cameras enable us to see the blind spots and that is ideal for safely reversing.”

The systems were fitted by Brigade Service Partner (BSP) Commercial Safety Systems based in Wisbech, Cambridge.  Will Gilbert, owner of Commercial Safety Systems, is passionate about equipment that is fitted to a high standard.  He said: “We pride ourselves on supplying the best service and the equipment needs to look like it has been factory fitted. We spray all the cameras to match the vehicle livery and can create custom bracketry. We created special brackets for this curtain sider to provide a professional look and enhance the performance.”

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Jeremy Hunt delivering the Autumn Statement in Parliament

The Autumn Statement: The industry response

Nov 18, 2022No Comments

On Thursday 17th of November, Jeremy Hunt, Chancellor of the Exchequer, laid out the Government’s plans to repair the economy and plot a course out of what

HGV registrations soar in b...

New UK heavy goods vehicle (HGV) registrations increased by

Nov 17, 2022

fuelGenie+ a new fuel card ...

fuelGenie has expanded its petrol station network significantly with

Nov 17, 2022

Why telematics can help tra...

Telematics can help fleets transform their risk profile, and

Nov 17, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Road freight prices ease, but ...

    For the first time since

    Nov 10, 20224,284 Views

    Consumers say ‘No’...

    FarEye today announced the results

    Nov 11, 20223,714 Views

    Haulier launches legal action ...

    Haulier Danny W Poole &

    Nov 16, 20223,690 Views

    HVS All-New Zero-emission Hydr...

    Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercial vehicle

    Nov 14, 20223,600 Views

    Tradespeople warned to avoid p...

    ATS Euromaster is warning tradespeople

    Nov 10, 20223,456 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,446 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202282,788 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202166,252 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202263,312 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202244,286 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing