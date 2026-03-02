The Motor Ombudsman marks 50 years of the New Car Code

As the new ‘26 vehicle registration hits showrooms across the UK, The Motor Ombudsman is celebrating 50 years of the Motor Industry Code of Practice for New Cars, commonly known as the New Car Code. The Code has set and maintained high standards in the supply of new vehicles and warranties to consumers, ensuring that carmakers with a retail presence in the UK deliver excellence in service and product quality.
The New Car Code was first launched in 1976 when three motor industry trade bodies collaborated to establish a benchmark for the quality and service expected from vehicle manufacturers. It was the first time the automotive sector had formal guidelines for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) regarding the sale and maintenance of new vehicles. The Code covered areas such as advertising and the base warranties supplied with new cars, creating a foundation for consistency and transparency in the industry.
Over the past five decades, the New Car Code has evolved alongside changes in the automotive landscape. From shifting consumer buying behaviours to advances in digital technologies and vehicle innovation, the Code has remained relevant, safeguarding motorists’ interests and ensuring that high standards are maintained. Today, it is adhered to by 50 vehicle manufacturers operating in the UK, covering 98 per cent of all new car purchases. It now encompasses over 100 commitment areas, ranging from clear and transparent communication with customers to robust in-house complaints handling procedures.
The Code’s influence in the UK motor industry has been reinforced through sustained endorsement from leading authorities. It was the first Code of Practice across any sector to receive full approval from the former Office of Fair Trading (OFT). Oversight has since passed to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI), with The Motor Ombudsman stewarding the Code since 2016. The Ombudsman also oversees three other Motor Industry Codes of Practice covering the broader vehicle purchase and ownership experience.
Accreditation to the New Car Code offers substantial benefits for vehicle manufacturers. It provides access to The Motor Ombudsman’s expert knowledge and the ability to guide consumers to the organisation’s independent dispute resolution service, which is free for vehicle owners. Brands, particularly new entrants to the UK market, gain increased visibility through marketing initiatives and a bespoke profile on The Motor Ombudsman’s website, visited by hundreds of thousands of consumers annually.
Manufacturers also benefit from industry roundtables, training programmes, and learning sessions covering legislative updates, key market trends, and best practice in customer service. These initiatives support ongoing professional development while ensuring adherence to the highest standards of consumer care.
Bill Fennell, Chief Ombudsman and Managing Director of The Motor Ombudsman, said: “A lot has changed in the last 50 years. However, one factor has remained constant, namely that a car remains a significant purchase for many, and consumers are therefore seeking a high level of service and quality from vehicle manufacturers, and to buy into a positive brand experience and product that meets their expectations.
“Reaching half a century of service is a milestone worthy of celebration. The New Car Code’s longevity and near‑universal adoption demonstrates just how vital it has become in giving consumers clarity, confidence and protection when making such an important purchase. With a record level of manufacturer participation, and motorists benefiting from greater coverage than ever before, the Code’s impact has never been stronger.
“As we look ahead to the next chapter of the New Car Code, we remain committed to working closely with vehicle manufacturers to champion best practice and to further strengthening the Code’s reach and effectiveness.”
The 50th anniversary of the New Car Code is a timely reminder of the importance of quality, transparency and accountability in the UK automotive sector. By continuously evolving to meet the needs of consumers and manufacturers alike, the Code ensures that purchasing a new car is a confident, well-supported experience for all.
To view The Motor Ombudsman’s Motor Industry Code of Practice for New Cars, visit https://www.themotorombudsman.org/consumers/our-codes-of-practice/new-car-code/
Read more about the history of the New Car Code at www.TheMotorOmbudsman.org/about–us/thenew–car–code–at–50