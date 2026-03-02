Joseph Joseph extends partnership with XPO Logistics

Joseph Joseph, the British design-led brand renowned for its innovative kitchenware and home organisation products, is extending its partnership with XPO Logistics to cover global forwarding from China to its warehouse in Rugby, Warwickshire. The collaboration strengthens Joseph Joseph’s supply chain capabilities as it scales UK and international operations across direct-to-consumer (D2C), business-to-business (B2B), retail, and e-commerce channels.
For the past six months, XPO Logistics has been supporting Joseph Joseph in optimising its logistics strategy. With this extended agreement, XPO will now manage the complete supply chain from supplier locations in China to Joseph Joseph’s e-fulfilment hub in Rugby. This includes handling orders, supplier profiles, freight transport, customs processes, and final delivery, ensuring seamless end-to-end management.
A key advantage of XPO Logistics’ technology is the visibility it provides throughout the supply chain. The platform tracks every milestone in real time, from order creation and container movements to customs milestones and final distribution. This transparency allows Joseph Joseph to monitor all stages of the logistics process and make informed operational decisions.
AI-driven automation further enhances efficiency by accelerating customs clearance. The system validates data, flags discrepancies, and streamlines documentation before shipments reach the border, reducing delays, improving accuracy, and ensuring goods pass through customs smoothly and predictably.
Sacha Vaughan, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Joseph Joseph, said: “We’ve been delighted with the progress we’ve made with XPO Logistics since our partnership began six months ago. So, expanding the partnership to include our global forwarding needs was an obvious choice. The dedicated account management team we’re working with are experts in their field, whether in global forwarding or integrating their excellent technology with our own. I’m happy to know that all our logistics needs are being taken care of by such a highly experienced partner.”
At every origin and destination, XPO Logistics combines local expertise with advanced technology to ensure stock is positioned efficiently, delivered on time, and maintained at optimal cost. This approach guarantees full transparency at every stage of the supply chain while maintaining operational flexibility.
Christophe Verot, Senior Vice President, Forwarding – Europe at XPO Logistics, added: “We are thrilled to be expanding our existing partnership with Joseph Joseph into global forwarding, an area we excel in. Our portal offers not just real-time tracking but the assurance that every logistical aspect is always in hand, something we can promise thanks to our expertise across all aspects of logistics. This means our shared vision for exceptional customer service is consistently built on solid foundations.”
The expanded collaboration marks a significant step in Joseph Joseph’s logistics strategy, combining technology, expertise, and transparency to support continued growth in global markets. With XPO Logistics managing the full end-to-end process, the company can focus on innovation and expanding its product reach while ensuring reliable and timely delivery to customers worldwide.