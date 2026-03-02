Lithia UK rebrands fleet arm as Driveway Vehicle Solutions

Lithia UK has announced a major rebrand of its fleet and leasing division, confirming that Pendragon Vehicle Management will become Driveway Vehicle Solutions from 2 March 2026. The move signals a new chapter for the growing fleet specialist, aligning it more closely with its parent company’s global identity and long-term strategy.
The rebrand follows a strong year of performance for the business, which achieved 14 per cent growth alongside 100 per cent customer retention. Building on this momentum, Driveway Vehicle Solutions plans to strengthen its customer-first approach, broaden its fleet portfolio and invest further in digital capabilities to support sustainable, long-term growth.
Inspired by US parent company Lithia & Driveway, the new name is accompanied by a refreshed brand identity, including a modern blue logo. An enhanced website is also scheduled to launch in the second quarter of 2026, further supporting the company’s digital transformation and customer experience ambitions.
Backed by Lithia UK’s extensive retail footprint of 170 Evans Halshaw and Stratstone sites, Driveway Vehicle Solutions combines more than 40 years of leasing expertise with the scale and knowledge of one of the UK’s largest automotive retail groups. This nationwide network gives fleet customers direct access to vehicle selection, test drives and servicing support across the country, creating a seamless end-to-end proposition for businesses.
Over the past 12 months, under the leadership of Managing Director Phil Wilbraham, the company has expanded its fleet to more than 12,000 vehicles. It has also significantly improved its customer satisfaction metrics, transforming its Trustpilot rating from 1.3 to 4.2 following a renewed focus on service delivery and client engagement.
Commenting on the rebrand, Phil said: “Driveway Vehicle Solutions is the natural next chapter for our business. Built on experience and recognised growth, we’re combining agility with the strength of Lithia UK’s retail network to deliver smarter fleet solutions for modern businesses.
“Access to the quick stock which is available at our fingertips thanks to our dealer network means we can pair customers with the right vehicles faster. Customer satisfaction has been particularly impressive, evidenced by a substantial increase in our order bank, with 68% of last year’s being growth orders, and the significant savings we have managed to achieve for a number of our customers.”
A key driver of recent growth has been the launch of a new Salary Sacrifice Scheme in May 2025. Designed to give businesses fast access to the latest vehicles for their employees, the scheme went live alongside a class-leading online portal and has quickly gained traction among both new and existing clients.
Notable partners include The Royal Mint, A.F. Blakemore, AVCO and Targa Telematics. Through these partnerships, more than 15,000 employees have been given access to tax-efficient electric vehicle options, supporting organisations in reducing their carbon footprint while enhancing employee benefits packages. The scheme reflects growing demand for EV salary sacrifice programmes as businesses seek cost-effective and sustainable fleet solutions.
Neil Williamson, Operations President for Lithia UK, said: “After months of planning, it is great to go-live with this update to our leasing brand identity as Driveway Vehicle Solutions. With a new name and look, we are in prime position to build a brand that is recognised amongst both businesses and consumers, and to continue to meet our growth plans.”
The transition to Driveway Vehicle Solutions underscores Lithia UK’s broader strategy to create a cohesive, recognisable brand presence across its retail and fleet operations. By aligning more closely with its parent company’s identity and leveraging the strength of its nationwide dealership network, the business is positioning itself as a leading provider of fleet management, business leasing and electric vehicle salary sacrifice solutions in the UK market.
As demand for flexible, digitally enabled and environmentally responsible fleet services continues to rise, Driveway Vehicle Solutions aims to capitalise on its recent growth, strengthened customer satisfaction and enhanced brand identity to accelerate further expansion in 2026 and beyond.