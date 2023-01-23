Mercedes-Benz Vans announce pricing and specs for the new Citan

Boasting a sharp new design and a stylish interior, the new Mercedes-Benz Citan panel van is now available to order by UK customers, with first deliveries of compact L1 models arriving in February. L2 variants as well as crew van and electric models will be available later in 2023.
Mercedes-Benz vehicles are renowned for their exacting safety credentials and premium specifications. The Citan is no exception, with standard specifications including Active Brake ASSIST with pedestrian recognition technology; ATTENTION ASSIST, which detects drowsiness in the driver and encourages them to take breaks when tired; and Hill-Start ASSIST to prevent rolling back. There’s also a speed limiter, an emergency breakdown assistance call button, rear parking aid with a reversing camera and no fewer than six airbags. Blind Spot ASSIST, Active Lane Keeping ASSIST and Speed Limit ASSIST can all be specified as options.
As with all Mercedes-Benz vans, the new Citan comes with a three-year, unlimited mileage warranty and free, round-the-clock roadside assistance. Managed and operated by Mercedes-Benz franchised Dealers, this award-winning service is free for three years on all new vans and renewed every 12 months after this period, when serviced at an authorised Mercedes-Benz workshop, for up to 30 years. Known as MobiloVan, it covers accidents, breakdowns and a number of minor mishaps and driver errors – from running out of fuel or using the wrong fuel to flat tyres, lost keys and attempted theft or vandalism in the UK and across Europe. The Citan also includes anti-theft protection in the form of double locks and an integrated alarm system.
Mercedes me connectivity as standard means that real-time vehicle data can be accessed remotely via a smartphone app to help optimise uptime, safety and security. Features include over-the-air software updates, access to vehicle monitoring in the event of theft. Fuel levels, mileage and remote door-locking functionality can also be checked via the app. The potential benefits for operators were clear to judges who named the new Citan joint winner of the International Van of the Year title for 2022.
Multimedia functions, including a seven-inch touch screen and a multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice assistant and smartphone integration via Android Auto or Apple Carplay are standard features on all Citan trim lines.
Both L1 and L2 versions of the Citan will be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine, which generates 95 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and delivers WLTP combined fuel economy of 54.3 mpg, helped by the ECO start/stop function. Drive is to the front wheels via a six-speed manual or optional seven-speed automatic transmission. Fully electric eCitan variants, with zero tailpipe emissions, will follow at a later date.
Two trim levels will be available, PROGRESSIVE and PREMIUM, both with comprehensive equipment offerings. All Citan cab interiors boast heat-insulating glass all round and multi-function steering wheels that adjust for both rake and height. Exterior design touches include 16-inch wheels (design wheels on the PROGRESSIVE and alloys on the PREMIUM) and heated, electrically adjustable side mirrors.
PREMIUM adds a range of cosmetic enhancements including body-coloured bumpers, chrome trim, gloss black dashboard finish, a Dynamic exterior package with metallic paint and unique alloy wheels and a Light package, which comprises LED high-performance headlights with High Beam Assist and front foglamps.
The Citan L1 has a load length of 1,806 mm and a payload capability of 667 kg in PROGRESSIVE form, with a 666 kg payload for PREMIUM vehicles. Both are rated to tow trailers up to a maximum gross train weight of 3,500 kg.
Mercedes-Benz Vans UK Sales Director Sarah Palfreyman said: “In the new Citan, van operators have a vehicle that exemplifies all the renowned Mercedes-Benz virtues of reliability, safety and cost-effective performance, backed by a national network of dedicated Dealers who provide the highest standards of customer care. It’s much more than just a great small van, though. The services available through Mercedes me once again demonstrate that we’re dedicated to supporting our customers by doing all we can to keep their businesses moving.”