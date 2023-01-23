VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Manfreight adds 20 high-spec Schmitz Cargobull curtainsiders

Monday, January 23, 2023 - 07:09
No Comments
1,392 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Schmitz Cargobull, Secondary News, Trailer

UK & European logistics provider Manfreight has taken delivery of 20 new Schmitz Cargobull S.CS FIXED ROOF trailers, as it drives forward the expansion of its bulk and dry freight division.

The new curtainsider trailers – all built in the manufacturer’s Manchester factory – are fitted with Schmitz Cargobull’s TrailerConnect® telematics, which provides 24/7 monitoring of the trailer’s exact location, plus other important data including tyre mileage, speed and axle load.

Chris Slowey, Managing Director at Manfreight, says: “We’ve been buying Schmitz trailers for the best part of 30 years, we value them as a trusted partner. The technology they have been able to offer us on the temperature-controlled side of our business is second to none and we were keen to incorporate that same level of specification to our curtainsider fleet, as we look to expand this new division.”

TrailerConnect® allows Manfreight to access information from the trailers at any time via a bespoke online portal, which also displays an overview of maintenance and trailer scheduling data. The system also increases safety, because it automatically sends the company alarm messages via SMS or e-mail if a trailer has been tampered with.

“They’re a bit more than your standard curtainsider, that’s for sure,” adds Slowey. “Having these 100 per cent connected units gives our customers complete faith and confidence that their goods will be delivered on time, every time.”

Each S.CS FIXED ROOF curtainsider has a straight front wall for free side loading and tarpaulin tensioning, an XL load securing side curtain with standard anti-theft protection and a Schmitz Cargobull aluminium roof which allows a side loading height of 3,100mm.

The new trailers will be paired with Manfreight’s Volvo and Scania tractor units and are expected to cover in the region of 135,000 km per year. They are built on Schmitz Cargobull’s fully galvanised MODULOS chassis which comes with a 10-year warranty against rust-through and have ROTOS axles covered by a 1,000,000km or six-year warranty, whichever comes first.

Load security is enhanced, with each body complying with EN 12642-XL specification – the highest level of load protection available.

Tags
,

Related Article

Scottish haulier celebrates 50 not out

Jan 24, 2023No Comments

Banffshire-based haulage contractor, Ian S Roger, marked the company’s 50th anniversary in style with a new gold liveried Volvo FH 540 6×2 tractor unit, fitted with MICHELIN X

Williams win prestigious BM...

Williams, the Northwest-based prestige automotive retailer, has won the

Jan 24, 2023

bp pulse builds Europe’s ...

The first charging corridor for medium and heavy-duty electric

Jan 24, 2023

Don’t take short-cuts on ...

In 2022 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) comprised 16.6% of

Jan 24, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Cost of rapid charging an elec...

    The cost of using publicly

    Jan 16, 20234,524 Views

    Britishvolt appoints administr...

    The recent collapse of Britishvolt,

    Jan 18, 20233,912 Views

    UK’s first full size autonom...

    Stagecoach, the UK’s largest bus

    Jan 23, 20233,840 Views

    Volvo LNG trucks help Arla Foo...

    Arla Foods has taken delivery

    Jan 20, 20233,744 Views

    H & M Distribution switch...

    Pallet delivery specialist H &

    Jan 17, 20233,690 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022109,542 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202271,202 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202247,472 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202237,170 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202231,080 Views
    Recent Blogs

    Scottish haulier celebrates 50...

    Banffshire-based haulage contractor, Ian S

    Jan 24, 2023

    Williams win prestigious BMW U...

    Williams, the Northwest-based prestige automotive

    Jan 24, 2023

    bp pulse builds Europe’s fir...

    The first charging corridor for

    Jan 24, 2023

    Don’t take short-cuts on com...

    In 2022 Battery Electric Vehicles

    Jan 24, 2023

    Better detection rather than h...

    Vikki Woodfine, partner at DWF,

    Jan 24, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing