Manfreight adds 20 high-spec Schmitz Cargobull curtainsiders

UK & European logistics provider Manfreight has taken delivery of 20 new Schmitz Cargobull S.CS FIXED ROOF trailers, as it drives forward the expansion of its bulk and dry freight division.
The new curtainsider trailers – all built in the manufacturer’s Manchester factory – are fitted with Schmitz Cargobull’s TrailerConnect® telematics, which provides 24/7 monitoring of the trailer’s exact location, plus other important data including tyre mileage, speed and axle load.
Chris Slowey, Managing Director at Manfreight, says: “We’ve been buying Schmitz trailers for the best part of 30 years, we value them as a trusted partner. The technology they have been able to offer us on the temperature-controlled side of our business is second to none and we were keen to incorporate that same level of specification to our curtainsider fleet, as we look to expand this new division.”
TrailerConnect® allows Manfreight to access information from the trailers at any time via a bespoke online portal, which also displays an overview of maintenance and trailer scheduling data. The system also increases safety, because it automatically sends the company alarm messages via SMS or e-mail if a trailer has been tampered with.
“They’re a bit more than your standard curtainsider, that’s for sure,” adds Slowey. “Having these 100 per cent connected units gives our customers complete faith and confidence that their goods will be delivered on time, every time.”
Each S.CS FIXED ROOF curtainsider has a straight front wall for free side loading and tarpaulin tensioning, an XL load securing side curtain with standard anti-theft protection and a Schmitz Cargobull aluminium roof which allows a side loading height of 3,100mm.
The new trailers will be paired with Manfreight’s Volvo and Scania tractor units and are expected to cover in the region of 135,000 km per year. They are built on Schmitz Cargobull’s fully galvanised MODULOS chassis which comes with a 10-year warranty against rust-through and have ROTOS axles covered by a 1,000,000km or six-year warranty, whichever comes first.
Load security is enhanced, with each body complying with EN 12642-XL specification – the highest level of load protection available.