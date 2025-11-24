Truck-Lite Europe opens advanced testing facility

Truck-Lite Europe, a leading manufacturer of high-performance LED lighting for commercial vehicles, has unveiled a new state-of-the-art in-house testing facility, marking a major step forward in its commitment to product reliability, road safety, and regulatory compliance.
The newly expanded facility significantly enhances Truck-Lite’s ability to validate its lighting systems under real, on-the-road conditions. It features a comprehensive suite of testing technologies, including an optical testing tunnel and reflex testing area, where each product’s light output, colour accuracy and reflectivity are precisely measured.
Every product is thoroughly tested and validated for legal road use, ensuring it meets both customer expectations and the demands of global vehicle legislation.
At the heart of the facility is a rigorous 2,000-hour static LED endurance test, designed to replicate continuous on/off operation cycles and the thermal stresses experienced in daily use. Testing includes repeated power switching and thermal cycling between +23 °C and +60 °C, verifying the electronic and thermal stability of each product.
In addition, IPX4 water-spray testing is performed to simulate real road-spray conditions. This includes 30 rotating water jets, full 360° product rotation and one hour of continuous exposure to ensure water-ingress protection is maintained in harsh environments.
Products are also subjected to a demanding 96-hour environmental-chamber test cycle, where they are exposed to extreme temperatures ranging from –40 °C to +60 °C, with up to 95% relative humidity.
Truck-Lite conducts this testing both with and without vibration, combining thermal cycling, humidity and mechanical stress.
This advanced capability, says Truck-Lite is not commonly offered by lower-cost manufacturers. Furthermore, the process identifies any weaknesses caused by thermal shock, moisture ingress or vibration-induced stress, ensuring long-term durability and reliability in all weather and operating conditions.
All testing is fully aligned with UN ECE regulations, guaranteeing that each lighting system meets internationally recognised standards for safety, performance and legal compliance.
“Our new testing facility allows us to go beyond standard validation processes and simulate the diverse environments our products face every day on the road,” says Robert Field, Validation and Legislation Manager at Truck-Lite Europe. “From electronic reliability and thermal endurance to environmental resistance and optical performance, every product is tested to the highest possible standards. That gives OEMs and fleet operators total confidence in the performance and safety of our lighting systems.”
The data captured through these intensive processes enables Truck-Lite Europe to validate its printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), monitor long-term LED performance and drive continuous improvement across its range. For vehicle operators, this translates into reduced downtime, enhanced safety and lower long-term maintenance costs.
“This latest investment reinforces Truck-Lite Europe’s position as a market leader in LED lighting innovation and underlines our ongoing commitment to technical excellence,” adds James Liddell, Sales Director at Truck-Lite.
The company offers a broad portfolio of products including lights, light-mounting systems, wiring harnesses, reflectors, mirrors, maintenance kits, and alarms & switches, providing complete lighting solutions for commercial-vehicle OEMs, converters and fleet operators.