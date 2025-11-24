The last Ford Focus rolls off the assembly line

Ford has officially ended production of the Focus at its Saarlouis assembly plant in Germany. This moment closes a long chapter for a model that, over nearly three decades, became a stalwart of European hatchbacks. The final car rolled off the line on 14 November 2025, one week ahead of the originally planned 21 November.
Since its launch, the Focus evolved into one of Ford’s most enduring and recognisable nameplates. It was manufactured in Saarlouis for decades.
Over the years, the Focus became synonymous with reliability, driving agility, and mass appeal. Its production in Germany underscored Ford’s commitment to the European market — not only as a manufacturing base but also as a source of design and engineering.
Ford’s decision to end Focus production is not arbitrary: it’s part of a broader corporate realignment. The automaker is accelerating its shift toward electric vehicles (EVs), and the Saarlouis plant was passed over in favour of its site in Valencia, Spain, for the next-generation EV platform.
This restructuring has profound implications:
- The Saarlouis plant will not manufacture new cars after 2025.
- Ford will maintain a presence there: around 1,000 workers are to remain to support parts production and logistics.
- The remainder of the workforce faces severance or reassignment, backed by social agreements negotiated locally.
The last Focus produced is more than just another vehicle. According to reports, the final car will be preserved — one destined for a local museum in Saarlouis, with another potentially raffled among employees.
This symbolic closure represents not just the end of the Focus nameplate in Europe, but also the conclusion of a manufacturing legacy that began in 1970.
With the Focus now retired, attention turns to what Ford plans next. Its European strategy is clear: pivot to electric crossovers, utilising modular EV platforms built in Valencia.
The transition underlines Ford’s recognition that consumer demand, regulatory pressure, and cost structures are increasingly favouring SUVs and EVs over traditional compact hatchbacks.
The end of Focus production is emblematic of a broader trend across the European auto industry. Traditional segment cars, especially hatchbacks, are being steadily replaced by crossovers and EVs. Ford’s choice to shutter production in Germany reflects not only its own restructuring, but also wider shifts in manufacturing geography, investment, and product strategy.
In closing, Ford’s winding down of Focus production in Saarlouis is a historic moment — one marked by nostalgia, economic consequences, and strategic realignment. The final Focus is a symbol, but what follows is an even more telling signal: the end of internal combustion’s dominance in Ford’s European model line-up, and the rise of a new era focused on electric mobility.